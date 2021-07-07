List of Probable Cabinet Ministers 2021: 43 Union Ministers to be sworn in, Check who gets which portfolio?

List of Probable Cabinet Ministers 2021: The Union Cabinet expansion is to be held at 6 pm today, July 7, 2021. As per the latest update, 43 leaders will be sworn in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet.

Many leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Sarbananda Sonowal, Purshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, RCP Singh and Pashupati Paras held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

This would be the first major Union Cabinet reshuffle in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

List of Union Ministers who have resigned from Union Cabinet

1. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is the latest Minister to resign from the Union Cabinet ahead of cabinet reshuffle.

2. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank have already tendered their resignation from the Union Cabinet, ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resign from the Union Cabinet, ahead of Cabinet expansion pic.twitter.com/riw7JUd1eF — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

3. Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Sarangi has also resigned ahead of Cabinet reshuffle.

4. Babul Supriyo has resigned from Union Cabinet, as per media reports.

5. Education & IT Sanjay Dhotre has also reportedly resigned from his post. The Education Ministry is expected to witness a complete overhaul.

6. MoS Woman & Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri is also expected to resign.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda is also expected to resign from the Union Cabinet.

Which Ministers of State are expected to be promoted?

As per sources, seven MoS are likely to be promoted including Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Hardeep Puri and Purushottam Rupala.

List of Probable Cabinet Ministers 2021

1. Former senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to get a cabinet berth in the first cabinet reshuffle of Modi Government 2.0.

2. Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is also likely to be inducted into the new cabinet of Modi.

3. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane is also the frontrunner in the Union Cabinet expansion scheduled for today. He is expected to be given a Cabinet portfolio.

4. Two West Bengal MPS Nishith Pramanik and Shantanu Thakur likely to be inducted into the new cabinet.

5. Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar is also likely to be inducted into the new cabinet of council of Ministers.

6. JDU Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh is also expected to get a place in the new cabinet.

7. Lok Sabha MP and Karnataka BJP Vice President Shoba Karandlaje is also likely to be inducted into PM's new cabinet.

8. Apna Dal chief and Mirzapur Lok Sabha MP Anupriya Patel is also likely to find a cabinet berth.

9. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is also expected to be a part of the massive cabinet reshuffle.

10. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is also expected to be inducted into the new cabinet.

Other Probable new Cabinet Ministers

Bhupender Yadav

Meenakshi Lekhi

Ajay Bhatt

Sunita Duggal

Pritam Munde

Santanu Thakur

Kapil Patil

Pashupati Nath Paras

R.C.P. Singh

Syed Zafar Islam

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Locket Chatterjee

Manoj Tiwari

JDU's Ramnath Thakur

Dileshwar Kamait

Santosh Kushwaha

Ramesh Jigajinagi

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Sakaldeep Rajbhar

Ajay Mishra

Why is the Cabinet reshuffle happening?

The latest union cabinet expansion and cabinet reshuffle was necessitated by the vacancies caused due to death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and exit of few alliance partners including Shiv Sena and Akali Dal. The upcoming state elections may also have a role in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

New Cabinet expected to be PM Modi's youngest team ever!

The new Union Cabinet is expected to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's youngest team ever. It is expected to witness record induction of members from OBC and SC communities. The council of ministers is expected to have 15- 20 members from SC/ OBC communities.

The Union Cabinet is also expected to have a higher representation of women and will also see more representation from sub-regions of states.