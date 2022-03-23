Uttarakhand Cabinet 2022: Check out the Full List of Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister List 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister in a grand ceremony on March 23, 2022 in the presence of CMs of all BJP-ruled states and other senior BJP leaders. The full Uttarakhand Cabinet was also sworn in on the occasion.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet will include a total of 9 ministers including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami will be serving the state for a second consecutive term. His first term was less than a year.

Besides the Chief Minister, 8 MLAs took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Check Full Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers List 2022 below:

Pushkar Singh Dhami- Chief Minister

1. Satpal Maharaj - Chaubattakhal constituency

2. Premchand Aggarwal- Rishikesh constituency

3. Ganesh Joshi - Mussoorie constituency

4. Dhan Singh Rawat- Srinagar constituency

5. Subodh Uniyal- Narendranagar constituency

6. Rekha Arya -Someshwar constituency

7. Chandan Ram Das- Bageshwar constituency

8. Saurabh Bahuguna- Sitarganj constituency

Dehradun | Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, Chandan Ram Das and Saurabh Bahuguna take oath as ministers in the Uttarakhand cabinet. pic.twitter.com/Zd0QoE4giX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2022

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022

The BJP won 47 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, while Congress won 19 seats, BSP won 2 seats and two Independents won one seat each in Uttarakhand Elections 2022.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, however, lost from his Khatima constituency by a margin of 6579 votes against Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. He had won the seat twice previously.

Dhami had been elected as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for the first time in July 2021, replacing Tirath Singh Rawat.

