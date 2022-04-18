Women’s IPL to commence with 6 teams from 2023: BCCI Source

Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a reality soon as in the last governing council meeting of BCCI it was discussed thoroughly how Women’s IPL will be planned and how it will be organized. Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been working on a concrete plan to start a full-fledged Women’s IPL from 2023 with 6 teams.

The much-awaited cricket tournament featuring the best of the women’s cricketers will have a franchise-based model. Women’s T20 Challenge has been organized by BCCI wherein 3 teams were featured in the T20 tournament. The challenge was not held in 2021.

Women’s IPL from next years: BCCI source

As per the BCCI source, women’s IPL is very much on from next year as BCCI is already working on the plan on how many teams it can have and what window is going to suit as there is Men’s IPL as well.

Women’s Indian Premier League is a long debatable issue that has been on the discussion table for a long period of time and will now be soon on the paper.

The source added that there are many aspects that need to be taken care of, auctions, planning, teams, etc yes women’s IPL can be started in August 2023. The matter will also be discussed in AGM to stamp it officially.

Women’s IPL 2023 to have 6 teams

BCCI source while informing about the teams in Women’s IPL also added that as the tournament is very much on from 2023 onwards, the board has already started working on the plan to have a 6-team tournament from next year.

Some franchises have already shown interest in Women’s IPL next year and are also keen to be a part of this tournament.