Yakten: India’s First Digital Nomad Village in Sikkim

Yakten village, located in Sikkim's Pakyong district, was established on July 15, 2025, as the country's first digital nomad hamlet. This unique program seeks to assist rural workers by providing them with modern conveniences in a peaceful Himalayan environment. Additionally, it allows local families, particularly in the off-season, to generate a consistent income through homestays. Nomad Sikkim: A New Idea for Remote Work NGO Sarvahitey and the Pakyong district administration collaborated on the initiative, which is titled "Nomad Sikkim." It was developed to address the issue of homestay owners experiencing seasonal income gaps, particularly between April and October when fewer tourists are visiting. Digital workers may now live and work peacefully in the village's broadband-ready homestays.

Fast Internet and Power Backup Yakten has been equipped with two internet lines, village-wide Wi-Fi, and power backup devices to help remote workers avoid blackouts. These modifications guarantee uninterrupted professional work. Additionally, the village's water supply is being improved by the Jal Jeevan Mission. The village is conveniently positioned close to Pakyong Airport and has excellent road access. Experience Local Life and Sikkimese Culture Visitors staying at Yakten homestays can: Live with local families

Enjoy traditional Sikkimese food

Learn about Sikkimese culture

Visit monasteries and nature trails

Take part in folk music and dance These stays encourage a fusion of contemporary employment with rural living. Stable Source of Income The reliance of the local community on seasonal tourists is lessened by this new village concept. It provides families with a reliable source of income and demonstrates how rural communities may embrace the digital economy while preserving their customs. According to experts, other communities in India should adopt this concept to encourage balanced and sustainable growth.