Yakten: India’s First Digital Nomad Village in Sikkim

Yakten village, located in Sikkim's Pakyong district, was established on July 15, 2025, as the country's first digital nomad hamlet. This unique program seeks to assist rural workers by providing them with modern conveniences in a peaceful Himalayan environment. Additionally, it allows local families, particularly in the off-season, to generate a consistent income through homestays.
Nomad Sikkim: A New Idea for Remote Work
NGO Sarvahitey and the Pakyong district administration collaborated on the initiative, which is titled "Nomad Sikkim." It was developed to address the issue of homestay owners experiencing seasonal income gaps, particularly between April and October when fewer tourists are visiting. Digital workers may now live and work peacefully in the village's broadband-ready homestays.
Fast Internet and Power Backup
Yakten has been equipped with two internet lines, village-wide Wi-Fi, and power backup devices to help remote workers avoid blackouts. These modifications guarantee uninterrupted professional work. Additionally, the village's water supply is being improved by the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The village is conveniently positioned close to Pakyong Airport and has excellent road access.
Experience Local Life and Sikkimese Culture
Visitors staying at Yakten homestays can:
-
Live with local families
-
Enjoy traditional Sikkimese food
-
Learn about Sikkimese culture
-
Visit monasteries and nature trails
-
Take part in folk music and dance
These stays encourage a fusion of contemporary employment with rural living.
Stable Source of Income
The reliance of the local community on seasonal tourists is lessened by this new village concept. It provides families with a reliable source of income and demonstrates how rural communities may embrace the digital economy while preserving their customs. According to experts, other communities in India should adopt this concept to encourage balanced and sustainable growth.
Perfect Work-Life Balance in Nature
Peaceful strolls, communal gardens, and paths like the 7-kilometer hike to Jhandi Dara View Point, which provides breathtaking views of Mount Kanchenjunga, allow visitors to experience nature. Yakten offers a distinctive work-life balance by fusing work-friendly areas with scenic views and regional culture.
