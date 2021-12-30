Year Ender India 2021: From Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar to CDS General Bipin Rawat- Tragic deaths that left us reeling in 2021

Year Ender India 2021: The year 2021 that began as a year of hope soon turned tragic with the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that hit India in April-May, claiming many lives both young and old and leaving many families reeling with the shock. There were major losses in the field of politics, arts and entertainment as well that left a void too large to fill such as the sudden death of popular actors Sidharth Shukla and Puneeth Rajkumar and others who passed away after suffering from a prolonged illness or COVID-19 such as Dilip Kumar, Surekha Sikri, Vinod Dua, Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Saini and those who left us in tragic incidents such as CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr. Madhulika Rawat and 12 senior Defence officials including Group Captain Varun Singh and Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui.

Remembering some of the greatest personalities who left us in 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat and wife Dr Madhulika Rawat

In the most tragic incident, India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were confirmed to be among the 13 people who died in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to address the faculty and the students of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

Group Captain Varun Singh

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the sole survivor of the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu passed away on December 15, 2021 after being on life support. Group Captain Varun Singh had been rescued alive from the helicopter crash site and was taken to a hospital in Wellington. He was later moved to a Bengaluru Military Hospital where he breathed his last.

Dilip Kumar

Legendary Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021 after suffering from prolonged illness. He had been admitted to the hospital multiple times earlier after he complained of breathlessness. Popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar delivered some of the most legendary films of Hindi cinema such as Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

Milkha Singh

Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on June 18, 2021 after suffering from post-COVID complications. He was 91. His family said in the statement that the "legendary sprinter had fought hard, but God has his ways." His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 before him on June 13 at the age of 85 years.

Sidharth Shukla

In one of the most tragic deaths, Sidharth Shukla passed away suddenly on September 2, 2021 due to heart attack. He was 40. The popular actor's untimely death sent shock waves across the industry and among his fans. He was best known for his role in one of the longest-running TV shows, Balika Vadhu and another TV show Dil se Dil Tak. He was also the winner of Big Boss season 13, one of the most popular seasons of the show.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away suddenly on October 29, 2021 due to cardiac arrest. He was 46. His death also shocked his fans and industry colleagues. Puneeth Rajkumar was reportedly working out in the gym when he collapsed suddenly and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was non-responsive when he was brought in and the hospital had initiated advanced cardiac resuscitation but unfortunately, the actor could not be saved.

Danish Siddiqui

In another tragic death, Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city in Afghanistan on July 16, 2021. He had been covering the situation in Kandahar and was regularly posting videos over the situation there on his social media platforms.

Surekha Sikri

Surekha Sikri, who had gained popularity with her role as Amma ji in the popular daily soap 'Balika Vadhu', passed away on July 16, 2021, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 75. The three-time National award-winning actor was suffering from complications arising from the second brain stroke. She passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Some of her most memorable performances had come in films like Badhaai Ho, Tamas, Mammo.