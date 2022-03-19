Yogi Adityanath Oath Date: Yogi Adityanath likely to take oath as UP CM on March 25; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Yogi Adityanath Shapath Date: Yogi Adityanath, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party to a milestone victory in the recently held UP Assembly Elections 2022, is likely to be sworn in for his second term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 25, 2022, at 4 PM.

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the list of invitees who will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, the venue of the Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking ceremony will be the state capital Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium and the ceremony is likely to be attended by 45,000 people on March 25.

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 25 at 4pm: Official Sources



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/xZUGQgKtGo — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Yogi Adityanath Oath ceremony: Opposition leaders likely to be invited

Other the Union Ministers and the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, many other Union Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also among the invitees.

Reportedly, several opposition leaders are also to be invited to the oath-taking ceremony. As per the sources, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati are among the prominent names who are likely to be invited from the opposition parties for Yogi Adityanath’s oath-taking ceremony.

Union Minister Amit Shah appointed as Central observer

As per the reports, the names of the UP Cabinet Ministers have also been finalized by BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the Central Observer to look after the Bharatiya Janata Party Government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das will also accompany Amit Shah in ensuring the Government formation in the state as the co-observer.

BJP retains power in UP Assembly Elections 2022

On March 10, 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 seats out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29% vote share.

UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power in Uttar Pradesh after completing a full term as the CM in the state.