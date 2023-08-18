Chess Game #13: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Chess is a two-player board game that begins with each player controlling 16 pieces. The challenge in each chess game is to checkmate the opponent’s king. How strategically and quickly you find the winning move is what sets the chess grandmasters from amateurs.

You must play as many chess games as possible in a day to improve your ability to recognize patterns to win at every single game. Your mind is able to see ahead in the game when you see a similar position of chess pieces.

Chess Puzzles #13: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Here we have another chess puzzle for you.

In the above chess board, white is to move to checkmate the black king in a single move. To make the chess puzzle more challenging, you must find the move within 10 seconds.

How will you checkmate the black king in 1 move to win this chess game?

In this chess board, the black king is sitting in the f6 square. What will be your winning move?

Do not worry if you cannot find the move, you can always check the solution below.

Chess Puzzles Solutions

Bravo! If you found the winning move to checkmate the black king. However, if you are looking for how to win this chess game, we have shared the answer below.

Answer: Move the white rook from a7 to f7 square to checkmate the black king in 1 move.

