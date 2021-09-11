9/11 Remembrance Day 2021: All you need to know

9/11 Remembrance Day 2021: This year marks the 20th anniversary of Remembrance ceremonies across the U.S of the September 11 attacks.

In 2016, after the proclamation of former President Barack Obama, currently, 9/11 is not a federal holiday but is a "Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance”.

The day honours the memory of the fallen but encourages Americans to take part in community service. As per USA Today, there are various reasons 9/11 is not a federal holiday.

According to a former House Rules Committee staffer, Donald Wolfensberger "making the day a federal holiday could "detract" from remembrance ceremonies at federal workplaces, like the Pentagon."

About 9/11 attacks

19 militants related to the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes on September 11, 2001. They administered suicide attacks against targets in the United States. In New York City, two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. In Pentagon, a third plane hit just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In the 9/11 terrorist attacks, around 3000 people were killed.

What happened at the World Trade Center?

An American Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001 at 8:45 a.m. 20,000 gallons of jet fuel were loaded in it.

The impact was devastating; hundreds of people were instantly killed, and hundreds more trapped more on higher floors.

Then, 18 minutes after the first plane hit, a second Boeing 767-United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower near the 60th floor.

It was clear that the United States was under attack. Every structure was badly damaged by the attack and erupted into flames.

Pentagon Attack

From Dulles Airport near Washington, D.C., the third plane, American Airlines flight 77 struck the southwest side of the Pentagon at around 9:37 a.m. It also caused a devastating impact that led to the structural collapse of a portion of the giant concrete building. It is the headquarters of the US Department of Defense.

Twin Towers Collapse

The north building of the twin towers collapsed at 10:30 a.m. At that time, in the World Trade Center towers, only six people survived. Approx 10,000 people were injured and were given treatment.

Flight 93

Meanwhile, at 10:03 a.m. the fourth aircraft, United Airlines flight 93 from Newark, New Jersey, crashed near Shanksville in Pennsylvania. All 44 people were killed.

In the country, rescue operations started. It is said that nearly 3000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. Around 2,750 people in New York, around 184 people at the Pentagon, and 40 people in Pennsylvania were killed. All 19 terrorists also died.

Some Facts

In September 2002, after one year of attacks, President Bush announced the first Patriot Day.

In September 2016, former President Obama announced September 11 as National Day of Service and Remembrance.

In 2017, former President Donald Trump declared September 8-10 as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance and proclaimed September 11 as Patriot Day.

