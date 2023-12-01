Age of Consent In Each United States 2023: Check Complete List

Throughout the United States of America, individual states and territories establish the age of consent through statutes or common law, while federal statutes play a role in safeguarding minors against sexual predators. The legal age of consent typically spans between 16 and 18, contingent upon the jurisdiction. In certain regions, conflicting civil and criminal laws within a state create complexity. While states retain the authority to set their respective age of consent, it uniformly spans from 16 to 18 years. Eleven states align the age of consent with the age of majority, whereas eight states set it at 17. The remaining states establish an age of consent at 16.

By 2023, each U.S. state will delineate its age of consent. These age thresholds underwent elevation throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1880, most states established the age of consent at 10 or 12, except for Delaware, where it stood at 7. Public outcry ensued as certain teenagers involved in close-in-age relationships faced severe punishments, triggering a backlash. Notably, attaining eligibility for playing the lottery in the U.S. necessitates reaching 18 years of age.

Moreover, some states have instituted a tiered system, adjusting the age of consent based on the age disparity between the involved partners. State Age of Consent Maximum Age Difference Minimum Marriage Age Alabama 16 Years Old 2 Years 16 Years Old Alaska 16 Years Old 3 Years 16 Years Old Arizona 18 Years Old 2 Years 16 Years Old Arkansas 16 Years Old 3 Years 17 Years Old California 18 Years Old - - Colorado 17 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old Connecticut 16 Years Old 2 Years 18 Years Old Delaware 18 Years Old - 18 Years Old District of Columbia 16 Years Old 4 Years - Florida 18 Years Old - 17 Years Old Georgia 16 Years Old - 17 Years Old Hawaii 16 Years Old 5 Years 15 Years Old Idaho 18 Years Old - 16 Years Old Illinois 17 Years Old - 16 Years Old Indiana 16 Years Old - 17 Years Old Iowa 16 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old Kansas 16 Years Old - 15 Years Old Kentucky 16 Years Old - 18 Years Old Louisiana 17 Years Old 3 Years 16 Years Old Maine 16 Years Old 5 Years 16 Years Old Maryland 16 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old Massachusetts 16 Years Old - 18 Years Old Michigan 16 Years Old - 18 Years Old Minnesota 16 Years Old 3 Years 18 Years Old Mississippi 16 Years Old 2 Years - Missouri 17 Years Old - 15 Years Old Montana 16 Years Old - 16 Years Old Nebraska 16 Years Old - 17 Years Old Nevada 16 Years Old - 17 Years Old New Hampshire 16 Years Old - 14 Years Old New Jersey 16 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old New Mexico 17 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old New York 17 Years Old - 18 Years Old North Carolina 16 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old North Dakota 18 Years Old - 16 Years Old Ohio 16 Years Old - 17 Years Old Oklahoma 16 Years Old - 16 Years Old Oregon 18 Years Old 3 Years 17 Years Old Pennsylvania 16 Years Old 4 Years 18 Years Old Rhode Island 16 Years Old - 18 Years Old South Carolina 16 Years Old - 16 Years Old South Dakota 16 Years Old 3 Years 16 Years Old Tennessee 18 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old Texas 17 Years Old 3 Years 17 Years Old Utah 18 Years Old 10 Years 16 Years Old Vermont 16 Years Old - 16 Years Old Virginia 18 Years Old - 16 Years Old Washington 16 Years Old 2 Years 17 Years Old West Virginia 16 Years Old 4 Years 18 Years Old Wisconsin 18 Years Old - 16 Years Old Wyoming 17 Years Old 4 Years 16 Years Old It is imperative to underscore that even if the age of consent in a specific state is set at 16 years, engaging in sexual activities with a minor below the age of 18 could still be deemed illegal if a considerable age gap exists between the partners. This legal infraction is recognized as statutory rape, constituting a grave criminal offence that carries potential consequences such as imprisonment, monetary penalties, and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

In tandem with establishing an age of consent, numerous states enact laws governing the maximum permissible age difference between individuals involved in sexual activities. These statutes are designed to safeguard minors who may lack the emotional maturity to comprehend the ramifications of their actions, preventing adults from exploiting them.