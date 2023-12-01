Age of Consent In Each United States 2023: Check Complete List

Throughout the United States of America, individual states and territories establish the age of consent through statutes or common law, while federal statutes play a role in safeguarding minors against sexual predators. The legal age of consent typically spans between 16 and 18, contingent upon the jurisdiction. In certain regions, conflicting civil and criminal laws within a state create complexity.
While states retain the authority to set their respective age of consent, it uniformly spans from 16 to 18 years. Eleven states align the age of consent with the age of majority, whereas eight states set it at 17. The remaining states establish an age of consent at 16.
Age of Consent By State 2023
By 2023, each U.S. state will delineate its age of consent. These age thresholds underwent elevation throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1880, most states established the age of consent at 10 or 12, except for Delaware, where it stood at 7. Public outcry ensued as certain teenagers involved in close-in-age relationships faced severe punishments, triggering a backlash. Notably, attaining eligibility for playing the lottery in the U.S. necessitates reaching 18 years of age.
Moreover, some states have instituted a tiered system, adjusting the age of consent based on the age disparity between the involved partners.
|
State
|
Age of Consent
|
Maximum Age Difference
|
Minimum Marriage Age
|
Alabama
|
16 Years Old
|
2 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Alaska
|
16 Years Old
|
3 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Arizona
|
18 Years Old
|
2 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Arkansas
|
16 Years Old
|
3 Years
|
17 Years Old
|
California
|
18 Years Old
|
-
|
-
|
Colorado
|
17 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Connecticut
|
16 Years Old
|
2 Years
|
18 Years Old
|
Delaware
|
18 Years Old
|
-
|
18 Years Old
|
District of Columbia
|
16 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
-
|
Florida
|
18 Years Old
|
-
|
17 Years Old
|
Georgia
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
17 Years Old
|
Hawaii
|
16 Years Old
|
5 Years
|
15 Years Old
|
Idaho
|
18 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Illinois
|
17 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Indiana
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
17 Years Old
|
Iowa
|
16 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Kansas
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
15 Years Old
|
Kentucky
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
18 Years Old
|
Louisiana
|
17 Years Old
|
3 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Maine
|
16 Years Old
|
5 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Maryland
|
16 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Massachusetts
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
18 Years Old
|
Michigan
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
18 Years Old
|
Minnesota
|
16 Years Old
|
3 Years
|
18 Years Old
|
Mississippi
|
16 Years Old
|
2 Years
|
-
|
Missouri
|
17 Years Old
|
-
|
15 Years Old
|
Montana
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Nebraska
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
17 Years Old
|
Nevada
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
17 Years Old
|
New Hampshire
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
14 Years Old
|
New Jersey
|
16 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
New Mexico
|
17 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
New York
|
17 Years Old
|
-
|
18 Years Old
|
North Carolina
|
16 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
North Dakota
|
18 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Ohio
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
17 Years Old
|
Oklahoma
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Oregon
|
18 Years Old
|
3 Years
|
17 Years Old
|
Pennsylvania
|
16 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
18 Years Old
|
Rhode Island
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
18 Years Old
|
South Carolina
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
South Dakota
|
16 Years Old
|
3 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Tennessee
|
18 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Texas
|
17 Years Old
|
3 Years
|
17 Years Old
|
Utah
|
18 Years Old
|
10 Years
|
16 Years Old
|
Vermont
|
16 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Virginia
|
18 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Washington
|
16 Years Old
|
2 Years
|
17 Years Old
|
West Virginia
|
16 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
18 Years Old
|
Wisconsin
|
18 Years Old
|
-
|
16 Years Old
|
Wyoming
|
17 Years Old
|
4 Years
|
16 Years Old
It is imperative to underscore that even if the age of consent in a specific state is set at 16 years, engaging in sexual activities with a minor below the age of 18 could still be deemed illegal if a considerable age gap exists between the partners. This legal infraction is recognized as statutory rape, constituting a grave criminal offence that carries potential consequences such as imprisonment, monetary penalties, and mandatory registration as a sex offender.
What Is Maximum Age Difference?
In tandem with establishing an age of consent, numerous states enact laws governing the maximum permissible age difference between individuals involved in sexual activities. These statutes are designed to safeguard minors who may lack the emotional maturity to comprehend the ramifications of their actions, preventing adults from exploiting them.
Maximum age difference laws typically delineate the maximum years allowable between partners. For instance, Alabama imposes a maximum age difference of 2 years, while Utah allows a more significant difference, extending up to 10 years.
What is The Minimum Marriage Age In America?
Certain states also regulate the minimum age at which an individual can legally enter into marriage. These regulations aim to forestall forced marriages and ensure that minors are not coerced into matrimonial commitments beyond their full understanding.
The minimum marriage age commonly ranges from 16 to 18 years old, with certain states permitting younger individuals to marry under specific conditions, such as parental consent or a court order. It is noteworthy that even if a minor is legally permitted to marry, engaging in sexual activities with their spouse may still be subject to statutory rape considerations if the age of consent laws is not adhered to.
