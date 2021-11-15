All About Prithviraj Chauhan: Check The Real Story Of The Fearless Rajput King Shown In The Upcoming Film Prithviraj

Prithviraj Chauhan is hailed by one and all as the most famous and fierce Rajput Warrior King of India who had an epic life and love story that is worth mentioning. For centuries his life stories have been written, directed and portrayed by many writers and now even a Bollywood film is coming in his honour, “Prithviraj” starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and ex-Miss World Manushi Chillar. The trailer has been recently released on Youtube.

What Made Prithviraj Chauhan a Legend?

Prithviraj's life has been written by his friend Chand Bardai in his book, Prithviraj Raso. This was done when he was imprisoned and taken to Ghazni. He was accompanied by the brand narrator himself.

Prithviraj Chauhan was blinded and imprisoned by Mohammad Ghori there and what later followed brought him fame. In a demonstration of the archery skill of the ruler in Ghori's court, he struck the Ghurid ruler himself following poetry recited by Chand Bardai instead of aiming blind, his arrows at the metal gings. That step created a legend now recited through the years.

Prithviraj Chauhan: Life and Marriage

Prithviraj Chauhan’s Life and his marriage also have a story that is never to forget. Know all about it below.

In the early 19th century, the British administrator in Ajmer, Colonel James Tod, based his research on Raso. It was available widely in many recensions (versions of varying length, with different subplots) then. After going through that book, he added to Prithviraj Chauhan’s name the epithet of the “last great Hindu emperor”.

Prithviraj III was known as Prithviraj Chauhan was born in 1166 AD and died in 1192 AD. He was a Rajput Warrior King of the Chahamana (Chauhan) clan of rulers who had the strongest kingdom in Rajasthan.

He ascended the throne at a young age in 1177 AD. His empire stretched from Sthanvishvara (Thanesar; once the capital of the 7th-century ruler Harsha) in the north to Mewar in the south.

He crushed the revolt from his cousin Nagarjuna and also defeated Parmardin Dev Chandela, the ruler of Jejabhukti in 1182. In the course of his aggressive campaigns, he came into conflict with Jayachandra, the Gahadavala ruler of Kannauj.

Prithviraj Chauhan & Sanyogita:

Legend says, that the reason for enmity between Jaychand and Prithviraj was the romance between him and Jaychand's daughter Sanyogita. Prithviraj is said to have abducted his daughter from her Swaayamwar ceremony after Jaychand tried to insult him by putting an effigy of Prithviraj as a guard at the door. Legend says that Sanyogita put her garland around the neck of that effigy leaving all the kings behind only to run away with Prithviraj later. Jayachandra was eager to curb Prithviraja’s growing ambitions and quest for territorial expansion.

That event is popularly believed to have occurred after the first battle of Taraori in 1191 and shortly before the second battle of Taraori in 1192, but the historicity of the Sanyogita episode remains a matter of debate

Prithviraj Chauhan: Fight Against Muhammad Ghuri

Prithviraj Chauhan fought the battle of Taraori in 1191 against the Ghurid ruler Muhammad Ghuri. In the first battle, Ghuri was seriously injured and his forces withdrew only to return back with a seriously large army.

He raised an army consisting of Persians, Afghans and Turks for the second battle. Prithviraj is said to have been defeated in that battle due to the animosity among the Rajput kings themselves with no one to help him against the fight.

It is said that Prithviraj fled the battleground, but he was overtaken and captured a short distance from the site of the battle. His generals were executed after the battle and this fight established Muslim rule in India.

