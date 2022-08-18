KBC Latest Update: Who is supercop Rupin Sharma answering Amitabh Bachchan ?

The Sony TV quizzing show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is again in the limelight. This time because of the super cop seen sitting in front of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. In a promotional clip shared on Sony TV’s social media account, Big B is seen quizzing Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma, one who nabbed terrorist Abu Salem. Within 3 hr video has received enough praise for the valor and quick wit of DGP Sharma.

KBC with its every year has been a blast. Nevertheless, the selection of contestants this year is full of surprises. In an interview with a regional media DGP Sharma said, “During childhood, I had watched various Quiz shows on Doordarshan but the auditions never reached us at small-town Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Sony Entertainment Television’s knowledge-based Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Amitabh Bachchan and Information Technology revolution decentralised participation and rekindled my hopes too.”

He continued, “ First, what I achieved was pitch-forking Nagaland onto the national main-stage – hopefully this would propel my friends, colleagues, well-wishers and ordinary Nagas to connect with something at the national level. I was representing Nagaland more than myself – the fact that Amitabh Bachchan adorned a Naga scarf during the episode would make Nagas and people from the north-east India proud. Hopefully, many more KBC-contestants from Nagaland and north-east would emerge in the coming days.

Next – the misses and regrets of not being in the crorepati club. “

Amitabh is seen asking him in the video, “Aapne ek bohot hi khaufnaak, wanted terrorist ko pakda tha (You caught a deadly, wanted terrorist)?” and to which Rupin replies “Abu Salem. He was behind the Bombay ( now Mumbai) blasts.”

Who is Rupin Sharma ?

Best Known for Arresting Don Abu Salem, Rupin is Famous IPS from the 1992 Batch and currently serving as Nagaland DGP. As per records, Rupin Sharma caught 1993 Bombay Blast Mastermind Abu Salem from Portugal in 2005.

The 55 year old IPS Officer Rupin Sharma belongs to Kangra District Himachal. The Punjab University laureate Officer Sharma is currently living in Kohima and is serving as DGP of Nagaland.

On the other hand, legendary actor Amitabh Bachhan's appearance will be enjoyed in the theaters on September 9. Also, other than Brahmastra, Big B’s upcoming films include Goodbye, Uunchai, Project K, and more.