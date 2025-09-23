Ayurveda Day 2025: Theme, Objectives, Awards and Government Initiatives

Ayurveda Day 2025: Ayurveda Day is celebrated every year to promote the ancient Indian system of medicine and its global relevance. In 2025, India will mark the 10th Ayurveda Day on 23rd September 2025 at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa. The celebration focuses on spreading awareness about the role of Ayurveda in human health, disease prevention, and ecological balance. This year’s event will also highlight new government initiatives, awards, and international collaborations. Ayurveda Day 2025 Theme The theme for Ayurveda Day 2025 is “Ayurveda for People & Planet”. This theme emphasises Ayurveda’s dual role: improving human health and ensuring ecological sustainability. The Ministry of Ayush has highlighted that Ayurveda is not just about treating illnesses but also about balancing lifestyle, environment, and wellness for the future of both people and the planet.

Objectives of Ayurveda Day 2025 The main objectives of Ayurveda Day 2025 include: 1.Promoting Ayurveda for Global Health – Spreading the benefits of Ayurveda to international communities through Indian missions abroad. 2.Integrating Ayurveda in National Health Programs – Encouraging the use of Ayurveda in preventive healthcare and public health campaigns. 3.Scientific Research and Digitalization – Supporting innovations, digital platforms, and research for global recognition of Ayurveda. 4.Public Awareness and Participation – Organizing health camps, student outreach programs, and awareness campaigns across India. 5.Sustainability and Environment – Highlighting the eco-friendly and nature-based solutions Ayurveda provides for a sustainable future. National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2025 On Ayurveda Day, the government will present the National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2025. These awards recognize individuals and institutions who have contributed significantly in the fields of Ayurveda education, research, policy, and healthcare. The awards also encourage Ayurveda experts to adopt best practices and spread its knowledge nationally and internationally.

Government Initiatives on Ayurveda Day 2025 Several new initiatives and launches have been announced for Ayurveda Day 2025: 1. Desh ka Swasthya Parikshan A nationwide health assessment campaign using the Ayurveda Health Assessment Scale developed by CCRAS to promote preventive healthcare. 2. DRAVYA Portal A digital portal called DRAVYA (Digitized Retrieval Application for Versatile Yardstick of AYUSH Substances) that provides information on Ayurvedic medicines, classical texts, and research studies. 3. APTA Portal The APTA (Admirable Personalities to Transform Ayurveda) Portal documents the contributions of eminent Ayurveda practitioners and legends. 4. New Healthcare Units in AIIA Goa Expansion of integrative oncology unit, sterile care units, and blood supply facilities at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa.