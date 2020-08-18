Baji Rao-I Biography: 320th Birth Anniversary of a Maratha warrior who never lost a battle in his 20-year military career 

Baji Rao-I is one of the greatest warriors to have ever lived. He was a general and statesman of the Maratha Empire and served as the Peshwa in the 8-minister council of Sahu Bhosale I. He is also referred to as Baji Rao Ballal. In his 20 years of a military career, he never lost a battle. Today is the 320th birth anniversary of Baji Rao-I.

Shahid Khudiram Bose Biography: Birth, Family, Revolutionary Activities, Legacy and Execution

Baji Rao-I: Birth, Family, Early Life and Education

Baji Rao-I was born on August 18, 1700, in a Bhat family in Sinnar to Balaji Vishwanath (father) and Radhabhai Barve (mother). He had 3 siblings-- Chimaji Appa (brother) and Anubai Ghorpade (sister) and Bhiubai Joshi (sister). He spent his childhood in a newly acquired fiefdom in Saswad by his father. Rao's role model were Shivaji, Sambhaji, Ramchandra Pant Amatya and Santaji Ghorpade.

Baji Rao-I was trained as a diplomat and warrior by his father. He learnt Sanskrit in his initial years and from a very tender age he was inclined towards military and joined his father on military campaigns on various occasions.

In the year 1719, on his expedition to Delhi, he came to know that the Mughal Empire is on the verge of breaking up and won't be able to resist the expansion of Maratha Empire to the North. After the death of Vishwanath in the year 1720, Sahu Bhosale I appointed Baji Rao-I as the Peshwa at the age of 20 in succession to his father, despite receiving opposition from chieftains. As he was convinced that the Mughal Empire couldn't resist the Maratha expansion to the North, he convinced Sahu to take advantage of the situation through an aggressive approach.

Baji Rao-I: Personal Life

Baji Rao-I married Kashibai, the daughter of Mahadji Krishna Joshi and Shiubai of Chas. The couple had three sons-- Balaji Baji Rao, Raghunath Rao and Janardhan Rao. In 1740, Balaji Baji Rao was appointed as Peshwa by Sahu in succession to his father.

He married his second wife Mastani, the daughter of Hindu King Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand from his Muslim wife. The couple had a son Krishna Rao. Being born to a Muslim mother, the priests refused to conduct Janeu ceremony for him and he was later named as Shamsher Bahadur. After the death of Baji Rao I and Mastani, Baji Rao's first wife Kashibai raised Shamsher Bahadur as her own son. In the year 1730, Baji Rao-I started the construction of Shaniwar Wada which was completed in the year 1732.

Baji Rao-I: Death

After suffering from fever, Baji Rao-I died on April 23, 1740, in a camp at Raverkhedi. His son Balaji Baji Rao ordered Ranoji Shinde to built a chhatri as a memorial at Raverkhedi. The memorial is enclosed by a Dharmashala. The compound has two temples-- Nilkantheshwara Mahadeva (Shiva) and Rameshvara (Rama).

Baji Rao-I: Legacy

1- In the year 1972, a fictional Marathi novel-- Rau-- written by Nagnath S. Inamdar, featured the love story between Baji Rao-I and Mastani.

2- In 2015, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a film on the life of Baji Rao-I, titled as 'Bajirao Mastani'.

3- In 2017, 'Peshwa Bajirao', a TV series was aired on Sony TV.

Chetan Chauhan Biography: Who was cricketer-turned-politician who left the cricket field with Sunil Gavaskar?