List of Bank Holidays in June 2020

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and consequential nationwide lockdown, banks all over the country have reduced the number of working hours of the employees to maintain social distancing as advised by the health authorities. It must be noted that there's no national holiday in the month of June 2020. However, there are some state-specific holidays in the month of June.

Both public and private sector banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Although the banks will be closed, mobile and internet banking will remain functional. In addition to this, ATM machines may not disperse cash on these days.

List of BSE holidays in 2020

The holidays which are recognized by the Central Government are applicable to all the banks in India while the holidays which are recognized by the States are applicable to the banks of those particular states.

Date Bank Holidays in June 2020 (National) June 7, 2020 Sunday June 13, 2020 Saturday June 14, 2020 Sunday June 21, 2020 Sunday June 27, 2020 Saturday June 28, 2020 Sunday

Date Bank Holidays in June 2020 (State-specific) June 5, 2020 Saga Dawa (Sikkim) June 15, 2020 Y.M.A. Day and Raja Sankranti (Mizoram and Odisha) June 18, 2020 Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Jammu and Kashmir) June 23, 2020 Ratha Yatra (Odisha) June 30, 2020 Remna Ni (Mizoram)

Description of the state-specific holidays:

1- Saga Dawa: It is celebrated in Sikkim to mark the birth, enlightenment and attainment of the nirvana of Lord Buddha.

2- Y.M.A. Day: On this day, the Young Mizo Association was established in the year 1935. This day is celebrated across Mizoram.

3- Raja Sankranti: It is a three-day-long festival and its second daymarks the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna from which the season of rains starts. The festival is celebrated across Odisha.

4- Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday: It is celebrated in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and is also known as Guru Hargobind Jayanti. He was the sixth of the tenth Gurus of the Sikh religion.

5- Rath Yatra: On the second day in the bright fortnight of Ashadha month, Rath Yatra is celebrated in the state of Odisha and commemorates Lord Jagannath’s visit to Gundhicha temple via Mausi Maa temple.

6- Remna Ni: This day marks the signing of an agreement between the Mizo National Front and the Central Government in 1986. The agreement brought peace to the state of Mizoram.

This is the complete list of bank holidays for the month of June 2020. The first bank holiday list of May 2020 is for all the banks pan India and is declared by the Central Government. The second list is state-wise and is declared by the Governments of the respective states.

List of NSE holidays in 2020