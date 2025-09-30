List of Biggest Volcanic Eruptions Ever Recorded in Earth’s History; 3rd One Resulted in Thousands of Deaths

Volcanoes are among the most powerful forces of nature. Throughout history, some eruptions have shaken the Earth, changed the weather, and even affected human life for years. Scientists use the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) to measure the strength of eruptions, just like earthquakes are measured on a magnitude scale. From ancient blasts to modern explosions, the world has witnessed some truly massive volcanic events. From the weather-cooling burp of Mount Pinatubo to the explosion of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai on the island nation of Tonga, there have been some terrifying volcanic eruptions throughout history. How is Volcanic Eruption Magnitude Measured? Developed in 1980, the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) is a categorization system that is comparable to the magnitude scale for earthquakes and is used to measure the power of such eruptions. The scale runs from 1 to 8, and each subsequent VEI is ten times higher than the previous one.

Although there haven't been any VEI-8 volcanoes in the past 10,000 years, there have been some strong and destructive eruptions throughout human history. Here, we include 11 of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history, that is, over the last 4,000 years, along with one VEI-8 eruption from the distant past, because it is very challenging for scientists to rank volcanoes in the same VEI category. Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, 2022 (VEI 5.7) In 2022, one of the largest eruptions in recorded history occurred in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. The undersea volcano started to rumble in December 2021, and on January 13, 2022, it began to erupt. On January 15, 2022, it reached its steamy apex. Seawater that came into contact with erupting lava was immediately superheated because the volcano is submerged. With a VEI of 5.7, the explosion consequently released 50 million tons (45 million metric tons) of water vapor into the atmosphere, which is sufficient to warm the globe for years. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the explosion lasted 162 miles (260 kilometers), and the tallest pillar of ash, steam, and gas in recorded history reached 12 miles (20 km) into the air.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Countries with Most Active Volcanoes in the World; You Can Never Guess the Third One Huaynaputina, 1600 (VEI 6) In the year 1600, the biggest volcanic explosion in South America's history occurred at this summit. The explosion seems to have had an impact on the world's climate and sent mudflows 75 miles (120 km) to the Pacific Ocean. Some of the coldest summers in 500 years occurred after the eruption in 1600. A 20-square-mile (50-square-kilometer) area to the west of the mountain was covered in ash from the explosion and is still covered today. Despite its impressive height of 16,000 feet (4,850 meters), Huaynaputina in Peru is a bit cunning when it comes to volcanoes. Its top lacks the striking profile that is typically associated with volcanoes, and it is situated at the brink of a deep canyon.

Krakatoa, 1883 (VEI 6) The summer of 1883 saw Krakatoa (often written Krakatau) rumble for weeks and months before exploding massively on April 26 and 27. Located in a volcanic island arc at the subduction zone where the Indo-Australian plate meets the Eurasian plate, this stratovolcano erupted violently, ejecting massive volumes of rock, ash, and pumice. According to NOAA, 10% of the Earth's surface could hear the final explosion, which was the loudest sound ever recorded. In addition, the explosion caused a tsunami that killed over 36,000 people and had maximum wave heights of 140 feet (40 meters). The rise in wave heights was even detected by tidal gauges on the Arabian Peninsula, which are located almost 7,000 miles (11,000 km) distant. List of Biggest Volcanic Eruptions in the World Some of the biggest volcanic eruptions in recorded history, along with their VEI (Volcanic Explosivity Index) and country, are listed below:

Volcanic Eruption VEI Country / Location Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai (2022) ~5-7* Tonga Huaynaputina (1600) 6 Peru Krakatoa (1883) 6 Indonesia Santa María (1902) 6 Guatemala Novarupta (1912) 6 United States (Alaska) Mount Pinatubo (1991) 6 Philippines Ambrym Island (A.D. 50) 6+ Vanuatu Ilopango (A.D. 431) 6+ El Salvador Mount Thera (approx. 1610 B.C.) 7 Greece (Santorini) Changbaishan / Baitoushan (A.D. 1000) 7 China / North Korea border Mount Tambora (1815) 7 Indonesia Yellowstone (several eruptions, last major one ~640,000 years ago) 8 United States (Yellowstone National Park) ALSO READ: List of Oldest Roads in the World that Still Exist Santa María, 1902 (VEI 6) One of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century was the Santa María eruption in 1902. The volcano in Guatemala had been dormant for 500 years before the spectacular explosion. A sizable crater that was almost a mile (1.5 km) across was formed on the mountain's southwest flank by the explosion.

A series of stratovolcanoes rises along Guatemala's Pacific coastal plain, including the symmetrical, tree-covered volcano. Ever since its last blast, a VEI 3, in 1922, it has been continuously active. Novarupta, 1912 (VEI 6) The biggest volcanic explosion of the 20th century was the Novarupta eruption. The Trident Volcano complex's slope is where the Novarupta volcano formed. As a component of the Pacific Ring of Fire, the volcano was a part of a chain that dotted the southern Alaska Peninsula. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports that it covered an area of 3,000 square miles (7,800 square km) in ash more than a foot deep after the strong eruption released 3 cubic miles (12.5 cubic kilometers) of lava and ash into the air. The National Park Service reports that for 60 hours following the massive explosion, a lantern held at arm's length could hardly be seen in the ash-filled air of Kodiak, Alaska, which is about 100 miles (160 km) distant. The smoky, volcanically active Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, dotted with fumaroles, was formed by pyroclastic flows following the eruption.