Kundapur Vaman Kamath: Biography, Career and Achievements

Personal Information about KV Kamath

Date of Birth: 2 December 1947 (age 72)

Place of Birth: Mangalore, Madras Province, India

Father: Vishwanath Kamath

Spouse(s): Rajalaxmi

Son: Ajay Kamath

Daughter: Ajnya Kamath Pai

Alma mater: IIM Ahmedabad, NIT Karnataka

Current Occupation: President of the New Development Bank

Previous Designation: former Independent director at Infosys, former Chairman of ICICI Bank

The early life of Mr. KV Kamath

Mr.KV Kamath was born to a Gaud Saraswat Brahmin family. His family belongs to a town of Kundapur in Karnataka. His mother-tongue is Konkani although he also speaks Kannada, English and Tulu fluently.

(K.V. Kamath with son and daughter)

After an initial study at Mangalore, he completed a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka. After that, he joined the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) for a Post Graduate Diploma in Management in 1969.

The career of Mr. KV Kamath:-

Mr. KV Kamath got Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IMM-A in 1971 and started his career with Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) in the Project Finance division.

Later on, KV Kamath joined the Asian Development Bank, Manila in 1988. He worked here at various projects in India, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and the Philippines. He had also served as the representative of ADB on the boards of several companies.

Kamath returned to ICICI as managing director and chief executive officer in 1996. He expanded the services of the ICICI to the retail customers and launched a series of acquisitions of non-banking finance companies in 1996–98 which led to the formation of ICICI Bank.

Mr. Kamath was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the second-largest software exporter, Infosys Limited in 2011.

In 2015, Mr. Kamath was appointed as the first President of the New Development Bank, the multilateral development bank established by BRICS nations.

Awards to Mr. KV Kamath

1. Padma Bhushan Award in 2008

2. Business Leader Award of the Year – The Economic Times, 2007

3. Outstanding Business Leader of the Year – CNBC-TV18, 2006

4. Businessman of the Year – Business India, 2005

5. Asian Business Leader of the Year – Asian Business Leader Award 2001 (CNBC Asia)

6. Best CEO for Innovative HR Practices – World HRD Congress

7. Finance Man of the Year Award – The Mumbai Management Association

8. Most e-savvy CEO amongst Asian Banks – The Asian Banker Journal of Singapore[11]

9. Businessman of the Year – Forbes Asia

