Brain Teaser: Can you spot the bird with no matching pair in this Chromatic image?

Looking for some light fun with friends and families, solving brain teasers will be the best. Brain teasers are a form of the puzzle which requires different levels of creativity and not mathematical equations eternally. Especially picture puzzles reinforce connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an especially effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough words, now get into some action, spot the bird with no matching pair in this colourful flock. The timer is On!

Can you spot the bird without a matching pair in this flock?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the bird without any matching pair. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and use of similar tones and hues make it tricky. Just focus on the minute details as the difference will be just the tail, body colour, eyes or the cute little beak.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to discover new solutions along with boosting critical thinking skills.

The goal for you is to find the lonely bird in the flock. The lonely bird here means a bird without any pair, as the flock is full of pairs. The trickiest part of the brain teaser is the use of vibrant colours, identical shapes and other features.

And adding more difficulties, the background colour of the image is also in the same tone as birds flock.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 41 colourful parrots sitting on four telephone wires, which means that there is an odd one out. All the pairs are into each other like two parrots are seen playing, while one pair is chatting across two wires.

Others are having a snooze, wearing top hats, flapping their wings or simply looking around at their pals. Ain’t this now turned easy to find the one lonely bird?

Kudos if you successfully spot the bird with no matching pair and if not then check the bird left to one with a black hat. That bird is the only one with a blue head, red body and green tail, making him the odd one out.

And if you're still struggling, try zooming in on the centre of the image. Also, check your answer with ours from the below picture.

Had fun? The above brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, keep rolling back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.

