Brain Teaser: Can you spot the Odd Instagram Logo in this Prismatic image?

Looking for some light fun with friends and families, solving brain teasers will be the best. Brain teasers are a form of the puzzle which requires different levels of creativity and not mathematical equations eternally. Especially picture puzzles reinforce connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an especially effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough words, now get into some action, spot the odd one out in this collection of instagram icons. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the odd instagram logo in this image?

Brain teasers mostly require an unconventional way of thinking, however sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot an odd instagram icon in the whole bunch. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and use of identical images and similar hues make it tricky. Just focus on the minute details as the difference will be just of a colour strike, tiny dot or an angle.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

And you are a pro find the thief in 9 seconds using the hints.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to discover new solutions along with boosting critical thinking skills.

The goal for you is to find the odd logo. The odd logo here means one different from other instagram icons. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of vibrant colours, identical shapes and other features.

And adding more difficulties, the 3D effect on the image is making all of the images look similar.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into a grid of 5 rows and 10 columns, which means there are a total of 50 Instagram icons. All the icons are identical except one. You simply need to gaze through all the columns and rows to find the one with difference. Easy now?

Only high intelligence humans can find the circus elephant in this image.

Kudos if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still trying your luck, then here’s a little tip for you. Toggle to the third row and sixth column, the instagram logo here does not have the dot which represents the camera flash, as it is available in all other icon images.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the right placing of the odd Instagram logo.

Ain’t it was fun? The kaleidoscopic brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these picture riddles.

Are you among the 1% population who can find cats in this vintage image?