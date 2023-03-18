Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only people with detective Skills can find the reason for Lucy’s death in the picture within 5 Minutes. Try Your Luck!

A woman invited her friend Lucy home for dinner. She prepared mashed potatoes as a meal. She served her friend one of the apple halves along with some whipped cream as dessert, saving the remaining cream for another bowl.

Despite eating the same apple, the host survived while Lucy perished from poisoning. How is that even doable?

This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational skills instead of math formulas and skills. And as result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now coming back to action, find the reason for Lucy’s death.

Can You Find the reason for Lucy’s death in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the cause of Lucy’s death. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the digits.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus enhance with each attempt. The brain game will also help you solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the reason for Lucy’s death. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 6 minutes, and you have already lost 1 minute.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows Lucy and other women enjoying their meal. And your task is to find the reason for Lucy’s death. Divide the image into sections and use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the reason for Lucy’s death.

Source: Brightside.com

It seems that the whipped cream was poisoned.

It was Fun, right? Solving these super indulging brain teasers is always the best way to learn with fun. Do not forget to keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

