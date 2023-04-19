Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Guess the Height of the Evil Tower to Save the Life of a Princess within 11 Seconds? Try Your Skills!

It's dark outside, and you're wandering around in the desert by moonlight. You come upon a tower with an evil wizard peering out one of the windows at you menacingly. He tells you that in order to save your life, you must solve his riddle. He wants you to estimate the height of the tower in which he is. You can see a couple of fallen tree branches, your watch, and your own shadow around you.

Which option you will choose out of three to determine the tower's height?

A brain teaser usually tests skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, coming back to action, your task is to find the right way to measure the height of the evil tower.

Which way you will choose to measure the height of the Dangerous Tower?

Brain Teasers require uncommon thinking, but they can also require exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to choose the right way to measure the height of the tower. It's simple; all you have to do is focus your brain power on all the tips.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the right way to measure the height of the tower. Easy, Right?

And you just have 11 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a man and an evil wizard peeping from the tower. And your task is to help the man solve the riddle and find the height of the Evil Tower. Now, go through all the rows and columns to not miss any clues and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to solve this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Burj Khalifa, the 828-metre (2,717 ft) tall tower in Dubai has been the tallest building since 2010.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the accurate way to find the height of the tower.

