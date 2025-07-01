Brain Teaser: Only Those With 130+ IQ Can Guess the Country Name in 6 Seconds!

Brain teasers are a form of puzzle that tests the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It involves solving a riddle or picture puzzle, finding the hidden object or mistake, or cracking a code.
Regular practice of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.
Are you one of the most intelligent people in the world? Find out now by guessing the country name correctly in 6 seconds. Test your intelligence and sharpness by solving this guess the country puzzle now!
Brain Teaser: Guess the Country Name in 6 Seconds
This brain teaser is going to test your intelligence and memory power.
A picture puzzle in the form of a flag is presented before the readers. The challenge for the readers is to guess the country's name in 6 seconds.
Your time starts now!
Study the flag carefully and see if you can identify the country name.
The only hint that we can give you is that the name of the country consists of 9 letters.
Have you guessed it now?
Hurry up; time is running out.
Check the image once again, and see if you can find the name within that time.
And...
Time’s up.
Have you identified the country name in 6 seconds?
Congratulations if you are among those highly intelligent readers who have identified the country’s name within the time limit.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
Guess the Country Name: Solution
The country's name is Costa Rica, a nation situated in Central America.
If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who guesses the country name quickly.
