Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 6 Hidden words in Snow Play Picture in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 6 words hidden inside the Snow Play Picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot all 6 words hidden inside the Snow Play picture within 11 secs?

Image Source: Bored Panda

Can you Spot who is lying to the teacher in 5 secs?

In the above image, you need to spot all six words hidden inside the Snow mountain picture where the kids are playing with the snow. An alert mind can identify all the words within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Spot the mistake hidden inside the Gardening picture

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the objects and kids on the snow.

Identify who kidnapped the scientist

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 6 hidden words inside the picture where kids are playing in the snow. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

Can you identify the Girl's Lover?

1. TOBOGGAN - The word 'Toboggan' is written across the kid on the top left side of the picture.

2. ICE - The word 'Ice' is written on the sled of a kid at the top.

3. CHILL - The word 'Chill’ is written across the legs of a kid on the left side of the picture.

4. FROST - The word 'Frost' is written on the right side of the

5. COLD - The word ‘Cold’ is written on the bottom left side of the picture.

6. SLED - The word ‘Sled’ is written on the bottom right side of the picture.

Can you spot a mistake inside the Girls Swinging Picture?

So, the six words that are hidden inside the Snow Play Picture are - Toboggan, Ice, Chill, Frost, Cold, and Sled.

Can you spot the mistake in Girl's Dishwashing Picture?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

Guess who is the Dog Owner in Room