Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot all objects entangled inside picture in 10 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding the fun element into the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the objects entangled inside the picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot all objects entangled inside picture in 10 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you identify the Vampire in Room?

In the above image, you need to spot all the objects that are there in the image. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many objects are there in the picture?”. In the image you can see few objects in black entangled with each other in a blue background. So the challenge is to find all the entangled objects which are overlapping each other.

Which car would you remove to clear traffic?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the different shapes in the image carefully, you will be able to identify all the objects in the picture. So let’s identify the hidden objects in this image:

Spectacles: This is the most easy object to find in the image. Hanger: At the center of the image, you will be able to find the hook of the hanger. Clock: At the right side of the image, you will be able to spot a clock Bulb: You can see the Shape of Bulb at the center of the image. Bottle: The bottle has been kept in Diagonally in the image. At the left side, you can see the top of the bottle.

Image Source: Bright Side

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 5 objects entangled inside this picture - Spectacles, Hanger, Clock, Bulb and Bottle.

Can you Spot who is the Killer of the woman in the restaurant?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you identify who is the thief in the picture?