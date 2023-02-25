Brain Teaser IQ Test: Count The Number Of Cubes In This Picture Within 9 Seconds if You’re a True Genius

Brain Teaser IQ Test: What is fun and also boosts intelligence? A brain teaser! riddles, puzzles and other brain test games are often used to measure a person’s memory, smartness and observation skills.

Brain teasers are also highly potent mood elevators. They increase the dopamine hormone in the bloodstream making you feel happier and more excited. And while they can gauge your intelligence, brain teasers can also enhance your IQ if you keep practising regularly.

Today, we have an exciting brain teaser IQ Test for you that will check your observation skills and creative thinking ability. Only a true genius will be able to solve this brain teaser for an IQ test.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Count The Number Of Cubes In This Picture Within 9 Seconds

Source: SmartBrainPuzzles.com

Here is a fun brain teaser IQ test to test your wits. There is an image and located in it are several cubes. You have to count how many cubes are in the picture in 9 seconds.

Think of yourself as smart.

It’s time to find out!

Your time begins now.

Tick… Tock…

Tick… Tock…

The time’s running out!

Do you need a hint? Well, know the difference between a cube and a square. A cube is a 3-D figure with equal height, width and length. You have to count the cubes, not the squares. So, you’ll have to think three-dimensionally.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

How many cubes did you find? Four? Five? Or perhaps seven?

It’s time for the correct answer now.

You’ll be surprised to know that the picture contains nine cubes in total. Five in the bottom row, three in the middle and one at the top.

Did you have fun solving this brain teaser IQ Test?

Check out similar brain teasers to further boost your brain power and observation skills.

