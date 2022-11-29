Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess which letter should be under the plane in 7 secs.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the letter that should be under the plane in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the letter which should replace the question mark in the picture. In the Image, you will see that letter ‘W’ is written under the Ship, and Letter “L” is written under the Car. Based on similar logic, a letter will be placed under the Plane. The puzzle asks the viewers “What letter?” So your task is to identify the connection between the objects and the letters under them to arrive at the answer.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the mode of transport in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the connection between them and the letters under them. Let’s look at each the connection between the first two modes of transport and the letters under them:

Mode of Transport Letter Logical Connection Ship W Water Car L Land So, the letter for the plane will be: Plane A Air

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Letter “A” will come under the plane in the picture.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

