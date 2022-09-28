Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which tank will up first in 30 secs!

Identify which tank will up first: If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify which tank will fill up first in the image.

Identify which tank will up first in 30 Seconds

Image Source: Bright Side

Which car would you remove to clear traffic?

In the above image, you have to guess which tank will fill up first. The image shows 12 separate tanks with a tap dripping into the Tank A. After looking at the confusing array of pipes and misaligned tanks, can you see which tank will fill up with water first? An active mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the tanks through which water will be poured in different tanks.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connections through which water will flow into the tanks. The puzzle states that “A faucet runs over 12 tanks. Some of them have one and some of them have 2 tubes. So, which tank will fill up first?” Let’s look at all the 12 tanks one-by-one:

Water from Tan A will flow through Tank B and Tank C.

As the Tank D pipe is blocked, so the Tank D, Tank E and Tank G will not fill up at all.

After Tank C, the water will flow to Tank J.

If you now look at the connected pipes to the Tank J, Tank L will be filled first if compared to Tank I. Hence, Tank K will also fill up last.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you Spot who is the Killer of the woman in the restaurant?

So, the answer to the puzzle is ‘F’. Tank F will fill up first. The water coming down from the Tank L can only go in there, since Tank H’s pipe is blocked.

Can you spot who is Left-handed Person in the picture?

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was a tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in few seconds.

Can you identify who is the thief in the picture?