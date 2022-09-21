Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which kid has created the mess in picture within 9 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain puzzle will help in testing your IQ based on the decision you make while solving the problem. This mind test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Level. For solving these types of brain teasers, you need to analyze the problem in detail and arrive at the answer quickly by using your analytical and reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think creatively while arriving at the solution as the answer would be hidden somewhere inside the puzzle. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which kid has created the mess among the three kids in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you identify which kid has created the mess in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify which kid has created the mess among the three kids based on their actions and situation. In the puzzle, a mother is sitting on the couch with dismal expressions as one of her kids has splattered the color all around her body. Her three kids are present in the room with her. One of them is responsible for the mess created in the room. You are required to look at the kid’s reaction carefully before answering the question. The answer to this puzzle is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the actions and reactions of all three kids in the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the one who has created the mess in the room. So, let’s identify who is the culprit among the three kids:

Image Source: Bright Side

Kid No. 1 - The boy is smirking about the situation and is not worried at all about the mess created in the room.

- The boy is smirking about the situation and is not worried at all about the mess created in the room. Kid No. 2 - The girl is looking worried for her mother and consoling her. But did you see the same color on her hand which splattered around her mother?

- The girl is looking worried for her mother and consoling her. But did you see the same color on her hand which splattered around her mother? Kid No. 3 - The boy is laughing out loud at his mother’s situation and is also not worried at all about the mess in the room.

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that Kid No.2 - the girl is responsible for the mess in the room. The color on her hands is evidence that she is the one who has created the mess even though she is worried for her mother.

This brain teaser was a simple test of your IQ and observation skills. Though it didn’t require any mathematical skills but needed lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. But you’ll surely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in 9 seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

