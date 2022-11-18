Brain Teaser: Only 10% of Genius can spot the monkey hidden in this picture puzzle. Are you one of them?

A notorious monkey is out of the cage, help to find him with this Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the lost monkey. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the monkey hidden in this picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the monkey hidden somewhere in the yard of the giraffe. Although the answer is just in front of you, the lively depiction and bright palette of hue turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the monkey hidden among the group of giraffes. And the hint is that the monkey loves bananas. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. And to make it organized, divide it with imaginary lines. Now gaze through all rows and columns. As this will help you not miss even the slightest hint.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the girl. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the bottom of the image, just below the shed. I can see a cute and funny face hidden between the bunch of bananas.

I-SPY, I can see You

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the hidden monkey.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

