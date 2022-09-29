Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot mistake in Polar Bear & Penguins Picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser Puzzle: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Polar Bear and Penguins Picture.

Can you spot the mistake in Polar Bear and Penguins Picture in 9 seconds?

Image Source: GPuzzles

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a Polar Bear and some Penguins are standing on the ice that is floating in the water. Both Penguins and Polar Bears live near the sea. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the Between the Habitat of the Polar Bear & Penguins.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Picture where a Polar Bear and Penguins are floating on top of the ice in the sea. Now let's first understand where the natural habitats of a Polar Bear and a Penguin are located.

Polar Bear Habitat: Polar bears' preferred habitat is on top of the ice that covers Arctic seas much of the year. They live near the North Pole.

Penguin Habitat: Penguin habitats include oceans and coasts. They generally live on islands and remote continental regions with few land predators. They live near the South Pole.

At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Image Source: GPuzzles

So, the mistake in the picture is that Polar Bears and Penguins cannot be found together as Polar Bears live in the North Pole and Penguins live in the South Pole. Even though both Penguins and Polar Bears can live in similar types of habitats, you will never find them living together in the wild.

The reason behind this is that polar bears are found in the Arctic Circle region of the Northern Hemisphere. Penguins are found in the exact opposite hemisphere ranging from the Galapagos Islands to the coast of Antarctica. Both of them are separated by the warm waters around the equator. So, you’ll never find penguins and polar bears sharing an ice floe except maybe in a zoo setting.

This brain teaser was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

