Brain Teaser: Spot the gift box Grandma dropped in the bunch of decorative Bows within 7 seconds

Kickstart your weekend with some fun and twists. Brain teasers are a form of the puzzle which requires creativity and not mathematical equations eternally. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the gift grandma kept and forgot between the bunch of bows. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the hidden gift box in the bunch of bows?

Brain teasers mostly require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a gift box hidden somewhere between the bows. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tricky. You just need to focus on the minute details as the gift will be concealed in the frame with the colours and shape of bows

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to discover new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for you is to find a wrapped gift box between the prismatic collection of bows. Bow here means decorative ribbon knots tied with two loops and two loose ends, depicted in the image in different colours, sizes, and shapes. And the hidden gift box is hidden between the bows. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the gift box is similar to the colour of the background and also placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The decorative bows in the image are non-uniformly distributed. If we count there are a total of 100-120 decorative bows with a hidden gift box. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, just gaze through all the columns and rows to find the one with a difference. Easy now?

Applauds, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still trying your luck, then here’s a little tip for you. Toggle to the bottom left of the image and you will find a ribbon with an extended red band. It seems grand has hidden the gift box here, as no other bow has got a long ribbon.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the right placement of the gift box.

Wasn’t it fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.

