Only detective minds can spot the thief at the party in 7 seconds!

Brain teasers are a tried-and-tested way to elevate your mood and provide your brain with a much-needed breather. When solved on a regular basis, these puzzles are believed to enhance lateral thinking and problem-solving ability. Acting as the icing on the cake, brain teaser riddles are also a lot of fun to solve. So, are you ready to have a good time while simultaneously exercising your mind?

We hope so because we've created a visual brain teaser for you that will test your ability to coordinate your senses with your brain. We will begin whenever you are ready. Shall we?

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the newspaper at the park in this morning walk picture within 6 seconds.

Spot the thief in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at the brain teaser picture puzzle that we have prepared for you today.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see a party going on. There are many people attending the party in different costumes. You can see people dressed up as ghosts, superheroes, ninjas, outlaws and more. One of the attendees at the party is a thief and you have to find out who it is. The time limit that we have set for this brain puzzle is 7 seconds. Grab your phones and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best!

You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.

The solution to this brain puzzle is given at the bottom. Scroll down only after you have run out of time. The thief is very smart and is an expert at pickpocketing. This is an important hint that will come in very handy in finding the thief. Observe the image carefully and see if you can spot someone acting suspiciously at the party.

Have you found the thief? Your time’s up. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

You had to spot the thief at the party in this brain teaser puzzle. Here is the pickpocket:

Source: Bright Side

Did you have fun solving this brain teaser picture puzzle? We sincerely hope that you did. Here are some more puzzles like this:

Only eagle eyes can spot the dolphin at the beach in 6 seconds!

You have extra sharp eyes if you can spot the horse rider hidden in the vintage picture in 7 seconds.

Only someone with high IQ can spot the mistake in the desert picture within 4 seconds!