Only high IQ individuals can find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

To find out attempt this challenge now!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds

Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, you can see a lady is playing with her cats.

There is one mistake in the picture and the readers need to find the mistake in 5 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the mistake.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the mistake.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that one of the cats is having the tail of a dog.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

