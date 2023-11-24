Only highly attentive eyes can spot the mistake in the picture in 9 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.
Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.
Are you someone with highly attentive eyes?
Let’s find out!
Also read:
Spot 3 differences between the piglets playing in mud pictures in 8 seconds!
Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 9 Seconds
Source: YouTube
In the image shared above, you can a table with books, coffee cup and a pencil.
There is one mistake in the picture and the readers need to find the mistake in 9 seconds.
This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully.
Have you spotted the mistake?
Hurry up; time is running out.
Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the mistake.
And..
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the mistake.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
Also read:
You have highly observant eyes if you can spot a leopard in the forest in 4 seconds!
Find the Mistake in 9 Seconds: Solution
The mistake in the picture is that the book title is upside down.
If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.
Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below:
Recommended Reading
Genius IQ Test: Find the value of the circles in 7 seconds!
Test your attentiveness by spotting a dog in the woods in 9 seconds!
Spot 3 differences between the veg sub pictures in 11 seconds!