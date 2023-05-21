Brain teasers: These brain teasers are exceptionally exciting. Don't miss them.

Brain teasers are an excellent way to recharge the mind. Try some outstanding brain teasers of all times here.

The last time you had fun may have been long ago. That is why, we bring to you a set of fun brain teasers. Try them today.

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

Brain Teaser 2:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Brain Teaser 3:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

Answer 1:

Still 45° 

Brain Teaser 2:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Answer 2:

Because the students are bright!

Weren't these brain teasers just something that you actually needed to try to kill boredom?
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next