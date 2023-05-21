Brain teasers: These brain teasers are exceptionally exciting. Don't miss them.

The last time you had fun may have been long ago. That is why, we bring to you a set of fun brain teasers. Try them today.

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

Brain Teaser 2:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Brain Teaser 3:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Answer 1:

Still 45°

Answer 2:

Because the students are bright!

Weren't these brain teasers just something that you actually needed to try to kill boredom?