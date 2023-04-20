Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are very exciting, Try them today.

Brain teasers are nothing but challenges that tease your brain a bit for a few seconds. Today, we bring to you some exciting brain teasers that might bring a wide grin to your face. The bonus? You can enjoy them alone or with your best pals.

Brain teasers are a cool way to add some moments of fun to your daily routine. Wanna try some brain teasers? Here you go!

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

Brain Teaser 2:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Brain Teaser 3:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Answer 1:

Still 45°

Answer 2:

Because the students are bright!