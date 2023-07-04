Can your eagle eyes spot Mickey Mouse hiding in the Little Mermaid picture within 8 seconds?

Optical illusion puzzles are designed solely to deceive and fool people. They are frequently mind-bending graphics of things, animals, or even people. The goal of optical puzzles, such as the ones shown here, is to develop your observation skills and attention to detail. To increase the aforementioned abilities, simply follow the directions and locate the hidden object, animal, and/or person. And you must complete all of this within a specific time frame; only then will you be able to improve your cognitive talents. So, are you up for today's optical illusion challenge? Let's begin.

People with 4K vision can spot the polar bear hidden in the icy picture within 8 seconds!

Spot Mickey Mouse in 8 seconds

Credit: Disney | Playbuzz

The image above is a still from the 1989 Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid. Though the still is from The Little Mermaid, Walt Disney’s most iconic figure, no other than Mickey Mouse is hiding here. Can you find Mickey in just 8 seconds? Let’s see how sharp your eyes are.

Oh, we forgot to tell you one important thing, apart from Mickey Mouse, his best buddies, Donald Duck, and Goofy, are also in the picture. So you have to find all three of them.

Are you ready? Set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best.

Did you know that there is an official Mickey Mouse Day? Yes, we are not kidding. November 18 is recognized as the aforementioned Day because, on that day in 1928, the iconic mouse first appeared in a film. We bet you did not know this fun fact. Anyhow, let’s get back to today’s optical illusion puzzle.

Have you found Mickey and his friends yet? The solution is right below.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here are Mickey and his best buds:

Credit: Disney | Playbuzz

