Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) Report 2021: India to become 5th largest economy in 2025 and 3rd largest by 2030

Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) has published its 12th edition on 'World Economic League Table 2021', forecasting 193 countries to the year 2035.

World Economic League Table 2021: Key Highlights

1- The report mentions that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a $6 trillion GDP cost in 2020.

2- Chinese economy may overtake the US economy in the year 2028 to be the world's biggest economy.

World Economic League Table 2021: India's Ranking

1- As per the report, India will overtake the UK to become the fifth-largest economy in 2025 and the third-largest economy by 2030.

2- In 2019, India had overtaken the UK to become the fifth-largest economy in the world but has been relegated to the 6th position in 2020.

3- The report forecasts that the Indian economy will expand by 9% in the year 2021 and by 7% in 2022.

4- The report further states that with the expansion of the Indian economy, a slowdown in the economic growth will be witnessed. The annual GDP growth is expected to sink to 5.8% in the year 2035.

5- India will overtake the UK in the year 2025, Germany in 2027 and Japan in 2030.

6- India's slow growth has been a consequence of a confluence of factors such as fragility in the banking system, adjustment to reforms and deceleration of global trade.

India 2020 2021 2025 2030 2035 GDP, local currency bn (constant prices) 130,673 142,433 188,169 260,055 348,714 GDP, USD bn (constant prices) 2,453 2,628 3,366 4,909 6,954 GDP, USD bn (current prices) 2,593 2,839 3,916 6,278 9,780 Rank 6 6 5 3 3

The report also stated that India's GDP in Q2 2020 was 23.9% below its 2019 level. This indicates that around a quarter of the country’s economic activity was wiped out by the drying up of global demand and the collapse of domestic demand that accompanied the series of strict national lockdowns.

Countries/Territories 2020 2021 2025 2030 2035 Afghanistan 111 113 117 122 129 Albania 128 126 125 127 131 Algeria 57 57 58 59 60 Angola 74 74 75 68 64 Antigua and Barbuda 177 177 175 175 176 Argentina 31 29 36 47 45 Armenia 132 132 132 130 127 Aruba 166 165 166 170 171 Australia 13 12 13 14 15 Austria 28 28 33 35 41 Azerbaijan 89 88 94 94 96 The Bahamas 135 133 136 140 145 Bahrain 95 95 98 97 101 Bangladesh 41 41 34 28 25 Barbados 155 155 155 157 159 Belarus 80 81 83 84 85 Belgium 26 26 27 32 38 Belize 172 172 174 177 178 Benin 120 118 114 112 112 Bhutan 163 164 164 164 164 Bolivia 92 91 92 90 89 Bosnia and Herzegovina 113 111 111 113 117 Botswana 119 120 118 120 123 Brazil 12 13 11 8 9 Brunei Darussalam 138 135 139 139 140 Bulgaria 71 69 70 72 72 Burkina Faso 118 117 113 114 114 Burundi 161 161 161 162 163 Cabo Verde 169 169 170 167 167 Cambodia 101 102 101 96 94 Cameroon 91 90 90 91 93 Canada 9 9 8 9 12 The central African Republic 165 166 165 163 162 Chad 139 136 133 135 135 Chile 47 45 44 44 47 China 2 2 2 1 1 Colombia 44 44 46 43 42 Comoros 178 178 178 178 177 The Democratic Republic of the Congo 87 87 88 89 91 Republic of Congo 143 141 141 137 137 Costa Rica 79 80 82 81 80 Côte d'Ivoire 76 73 71 67 66 Croatia 81 76 76 80 82 Cyprus 106 106 107 116 125 Czech Republic 48 46 47 45 46 Denmark 38 37 40 41 43 Djibouti 160 160 159 156 155 Dominica 185 185 185 186 187 Dominican Republic 67 67 66 66 68 Ecuador 65 63 64 73 77 Egypt 34 35 37 36 34 El Salvador 102 105 106 110 116 Equatorial Guinea 142 139 143 145 144 Eritrea 167 167 169 168 168 Estonia 99 101 102 103 106 Eswatini 159 158 158 160 161 Ethiopia 63 65 65 60 55 Fiji 158 157 156 155 156 Finland 43 47 48 50 54 France 7 7 7 7 7 Gabon 121 121 120 118 119 The Gambia 170 170 168 166 166 Georgia 117 119 116 111 110 Germany 4 4 4 5 5 Ghana 72 72 73 71 70 Greece 51 52 54 56 59 Grenada 180 180 180 179 179 Guatemala 68 68 68 69 71 Guinea 125 124 124 129 128 Guinea-Bissau 176 175 173 171 170 Guyana 150 149 140 143 148 Haiti 144 147 150 152 153 Honduras 104 104 105 105 109 Hong Kong SAR 36 39 38 40 44 Hungary 55 55 55 55 56 Iceland 110 109 115 121 126 India 6 6 5 3 3 Indonesia 15 15 14 12 8 The Islamic Republic of Iran 22 21 24 46 35 Iraq 53 53 53 54 58 Ireland 29 31 31 31 31 Israel 30 32 32 30 29 Italy 8 8 10 13 14 Jamaica 126 123 129 134 138 Japan 3 3 3 4 4 Jordan 88 89 93 92 88 Kazakhstan 54 54 50 48 48 Kenya 62 62 61 58 53 Kiribati 191 191 191 191 191 Korea 10 10 9 11 11 Kosovo 147 143 145 148 149 Kuwait 60 60 60 62 61 Kyrgyz Republic 148 145 144 141 139 Lao P.D.R. 115 115 112 104 98 Latvia 96 96 99 99 97 Lebanon 114 110 103 102 103 Lesotho 168 168 167 169 169 Liberia 162 162 162 161 157 Libya 108 100 89 100 104 Lithuania 82 84 86 85 83 Luxembourg 70 71 78 77 76 Macao SAR 100 98 85 82 79 North Macedonia 133 128 130 132 134 Madagascar 127 122 123 126 130 Malawi 145 144 147 147 143 Malaysia 40 34 30 29 28 Maldives 154 153 152 150 150 Mali 116 112 109 109 108 Malta 124 127 131 128 124 Marshall Islands 190 190 190 190 190 Mauritania 149 150 149 149 147 Mauritius 136 134 134 136 136 Mexico 16 16 16 16 16 Micronesia 188 188 188 188 188 Moldovo 137 138 138 131 118 Mongalia 130 131 128 123 113 Montenegro 152 152 153 153 152 Morocco 59 59 59 61 63 Mozambique 123 130 121 125 121 Myanmar 69 70 67 64 62 Namibia 141 140 135 138 141 Nauru 192 192 192 192 192 Nepal 98 97 96 95 95 Netherlands 17 17 17 17 18 New Zealand 52 50 52 51 51 Nicaragua 134 137 142 144 146 Niger 131 129 122 115 111 Nigeria 27 27 23 27 27 Norway 33 30 35 34 37 Oman 75 77 77 75 74 Pakistan 45 48 45 42 36 Palau 189 189 189 189 189 Panama 77 79 79 74 73 Papua New Guinea 105 108 108 108 107 Paraguay 94 94 95 93 90 Peru 50 51 49 49 49 Philippines 32 33 28 25 22 Poland 23 23 21 21 24 Portugal 49 49 51 52 52 Puerto Rico 64 64 69 76 81 Qatar 56 56 57 57 57 Romania 46 43 43 38 33 Russia 11 11 12 10 10 Rwanda 140 142 137 133 132 Samoa 183 183 184 183 183 San Marino 175 176 179 180 182 São Tomé and Príncipe 187 187 186 185 185 Saudi Arabia 19 19 20 18 17 Senegal 103 103 100 98 99 Serbia 84 82 81 79 75 Seychelles 179 179 177 176 175 Sierra Leone 157 159 160 159 158 Singapore 39 40 41 37 40 Slovak Republic 61 61 62 63 65 Slovenia 85 85 87 86 84 Solomon Islands 173 173 172 173 173 Somalia 153 154 154 154 154 South Africa 42 42 42 39 39 South Sudan 156 156 157 158 160 Spain 14 14 15 15 13 Sri Lanka 66 66 63 65 67 St. Kitts and Nevis 181 181 181 181 181 St. Lucia 171 171 171 172 174 St. Vincet and the Grenadines 184 184 183 184 184 Sudan 97 99 104 106 102 Suriname 164 163 163 165 165 Sweden 24 24 25 26 30 Switzerland 18 18 19 19 23 Taiwan Province of China 21 20 22 23 26 Tajikistan 146 146 146 146 142 Tanzania 73 75 72 70 69 Thailand 25 25 26 22 21 Timor-Leste 174 174 176 174 172 Togo 151 151 151 151 151 Tonga 186 186 187 186 186 Trinidad and Tobago 107 107 110 117 122 Tunisia 90 93 97 101 105 Turkey 20 22 18 20 20 Turkmenistan 86 86 80 83 86 Tuvalu 193 193 193 193 193 Uganda 93 92 91 88 87 Ukraine 58 58 56 53 50 United Arab Emirates 35 36 39 33 32 United Kingdom 5 5 6 6 6 United States 1 1 1 2 2 Uruguay 83 83 84 87 92 Uzbekistan 78 78 74 78 78 Vanuatu 182 182 182 182 180 Vietnam 37 38 29 24 19 West Bank and Gaza 122 125 126 124 115 Yemen 109 116 127 107 100 Zambia 112 114 119 119 120 Zimbabwe 129 148 148 142 133

How COVID-19 has impacted the GDP of the economies around the world?

1- It has created a government debt build-up.

2- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected demand.

3- It has also affected the supply side, hitting investment and reducing productivity as a result of measures to contain the deadly virus.

4- Due to COVID-19 pandemic, huge trends have been fast-forwarded, especially in the areas of digitalisation and remote working.

Source: CEBR

