Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) Report 2021: India to become 5th largest economy in 2025 and 3rd largest by 2030
Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) has published its 12th edition on 'World Economic League Table 2021', forecasting 193 countries to the year 2035.
World Economic League Table 2021: Key Highlights
1- The report mentions that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a $6 trillion GDP cost in 2020.
2- Chinese economy may overtake the US economy in the year 2028 to be the world's biggest economy.
World Economic League Table 2021: India's Ranking
1- As per the report, India will overtake the UK to become the fifth-largest economy in 2025 and the third-largest economy by 2030.
2- In 2019, India had overtaken the UK to become the fifth-largest economy in the world but has been relegated to the 6th position in 2020.
3- The report forecasts that the Indian economy will expand by 9% in the year 2021 and by 7% in 2022.
4- The report further states that with the expansion of the Indian economy, a slowdown in the economic growth will be witnessed. The annual GDP growth is expected to sink to 5.8% in the year 2035.
5- India will overtake the UK in the year 2025, Germany in 2027 and Japan in 2030.
6- India's slow growth has been a consequence of a confluence of factors such as fragility in the banking system, adjustment to reforms and deceleration of global trade.
|India
|2020
|2021
|2025
|2030
|2035
|GDP, local currency bn (constant prices)
|130,673
|142,433
|188,169
|260,055
|348,714
|
GDP, USD bn (constant prices)
|2,453
|2,628
|3,366
|4,909
|6,954
|GDP, USD bn (current prices)
|2,593
|2,839
|3,916
|6,278
|9,780
|Rank
|6
|6
|5
|3
|3
The report also stated that India's GDP in Q2 2020 was 23.9% below its 2019 level. This indicates that around a quarter of the country’s economic activity was wiped out by the drying up of global demand and the collapse of domestic demand that accompanied the series of strict national lockdowns.
|Countries/Territories
|2020
|2021
|2025
|2030
|2035
|Afghanistan
|111
|113
|117
|122
|129
|Albania
|128
|126
|125
|127
|131
|Algeria
|57
|57
|58
|59
|60
|Angola
|74
|74
|75
|68
|64
|Antigua and Barbuda
|177
|177
|175
|175
|176
|Argentina
|31
|29
|36
|47
|45
|Armenia
|132
|132
|132
|130
|127
|Aruba
|166
|165
|166
|170
|171
|Australia
|13
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Austria
|28
|28
|33
|35
|41
|Azerbaijan
|89
|88
|94
|94
|96
|The Bahamas
|135
|133
|136
|140
|145
|Bahrain
|95
|95
|98
|97
|101
|Bangladesh
|41
|41
|34
|28
|25
|Barbados
|155
|155
|155
|157
|159
|Belarus
|80
|81
|83
|84
|85
|Belgium
|26
|26
|27
|32
|38
|Belize
|172
|172
|174
|177
|178
|Benin
|120
|118
|114
|112
|112
|Bhutan
|163
|164
|164
|164
|164
|Bolivia
|92
|91
|92
|90
|89
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|113
|111
|111
|113
|117
|Botswana
|119
|120
|118
|120
|123
|Brazil
|12
|13
|11
|8
|9
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|135
|139
|139
|140
|Bulgaria
|71
|69
|70
|72
|72
|Burkina Faso
|118
|117
|113
|114
|114
|Burundi
|161
|161
|161
|162
|163
|Cabo Verde
|169
|169
|170
|167
|167
|Cambodia
|101
|102
|101
|96
|94
|Cameroon
|91
|90
|90
|91
|93
|Canada
|9
|9
|8
|9
|12
|The central African Republic
|165
|166
|165
|163
|162
|Chad
|139
|136
|133
|135
|135
|Chile
|47
|45
|44
|44
|47
|China
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Colombia
|44
|44
|46
|43
|42
|Comoros
|178
|178
|178
|178
|177
|The Democratic Republic of the Congo
|87
|87
|88
|89
|91
|Republic of Congo
|143
|141
|141
|137
|137
|Costa Rica
|79
|80
|82
|81
|80
|Côte d'Ivoire
|76
|73
|71
|67
|66
|Croatia
|81
|76
|76
|80
|82
|Cyprus
|106
|106
|107
|116
|125
|Czech Republic
|48
|46
|47
|45
|46
|Denmark
|38
|37
|40
|41
|43
|Djibouti
|160
|160
|159
|156
|155
|Dominica
|185
|185
|185
|186
|187
|Dominican Republic
|67
|67
|66
|66
|68
|Ecuador
|65
|63
|64
|73
|77
|Egypt
|34
|35
|37
|36
|34
|El Salvador
|102
|105
|106
|110
|116
|Equatorial Guinea
|142
|139
|143
|145
|144
|Eritrea
|167
|167
|169
|168
|168
|Estonia
|99
|101
|102
|103
|106
|Eswatini
|159
|158
|158
|160
|161
|Ethiopia
|63
|65
|65
|60
|55
|Fiji
|158
|157
|156
|155
|156
|Finland
|43
|47
|48
|50
|54
|France
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Gabon
|121
|121
|120
|118
|119
|The Gambia
|170
|170
|168
|166
|166
|Georgia
|117
|119
|116
|111
|110
|Germany
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Ghana
|72
|72
|73
|71
|70
|Greece
|51
|52
|54
|56
|59
|Grenada
|180
|180
|180
|179
|179
|Guatemala
|68
|68
|68
|69
|71
|Guinea
|125
|124
|124
|129
|128
|Guinea-Bissau
|176
|175
|173
|171
|170
|Guyana
|150
|149
|140
|143
|148
|Haiti
|144
|147
|150
|152
|153
|Honduras
|104
|104
|105
|105
|109
|Hong Kong SAR
|36
|39
|38
|40
|44
|Hungary
|55
|55
|55
|55
|56
|Iceland
|110
|109
|115
|121
|126
|India
|6
|6
|5
|3
|3
|Indonesia
|15
|15
|14
|12
|8
|The Islamic Republic of Iran
|22
|21
|24
|46
|35
|Iraq
|53
|53
|53
|54
|58
|Ireland
|29
|31
|31
|31
|31
|Israel
|30
|32
|32
|30
|29
|Italy
|8
|8
|10
|13
|14
|Jamaica
|126
|123
|129
|134
|138
|Japan
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Jordan
|88
|89
|93
|92
|88
|Kazakhstan
|54
|54
|50
|48
|48
|Kenya
|62
|62
|61
|58
|53
|Kiribati
|191
|191
|191
|191
|191
|Korea
|10
|10
|9
|11
|11
|Kosovo
|147
|143
|145
|148
|149
|Kuwait
|60
|60
|60
|62
|61
|Kyrgyz Republic
|148
|145
|144
|141
|139
|Lao P.D.R.
|115
|115
|112
|104
|98
|Latvia
|96
|96
|99
|99
|97
|Lebanon
|114
|110
|103
|102
|103
|Lesotho
|168
|168
|167
|169
|169
|Liberia
|162
|162
|162
|161
|157
|Libya
|108
|100
|89
|100
|104
|Lithuania
|82
|84
|86
|85
|83
|Luxembourg
|70
|71
|78
|77
|76
|Macao SAR
|100
|98
|85
|82
|79
|North Macedonia
|133
|128
|130
|132
|134
|Madagascar
|127
|122
|123
|126
|130
|Malawi
|145
|144
|147
|147
|143
|Malaysia
|40
|34
|30
|29
|28
|Maldives
|154
|153
|152
|150
|150
|Mali
|116
|112
|109
|109
|108
|Malta
|124
|127
|131
|128
|124
|Marshall Islands
|190
|190
|190
|190
|190
|Mauritania
|149
|150
|149
|149
|147
|Mauritius
|136
|134
|134
|136
|136
|Mexico
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Micronesia
|188
|188
|188
|188
|188
|Moldovo
|137
|138
|138
|131
|118
|Mongalia
|130
|131
|128
|123
|113
|Montenegro
|152
|152
|153
|153
|152
|Morocco
|59
|59
|59
|61
|63
|Mozambique
|123
|130
|121
|125
|121
|Myanmar
|69
|70
|67
|64
|62
|Namibia
|141
|140
|135
|138
|141
|Nauru
|192
|192
|192
|192
|192
|Nepal
|98
|97
|96
|95
|95
|Netherlands
|17
|17
|17
|17
|18
|New Zealand
|52
|50
|52
|51
|51
|Nicaragua
|134
|137
|142
|144
|146
|Niger
|131
|129
|122
|115
|111
|Nigeria
|27
|27
|23
|27
|27
|Norway
|33
|30
|35
|34
|37
|Oman
|75
|77
|77
|75
|74
|Pakistan
|45
|48
|45
|42
|36
|Palau
|189
|189
|189
|189
|189
|Panama
|77
|79
|79
|74
|73
|Papua New Guinea
|105
|108
|108
|108
|107
|Paraguay
|94
|94
|95
|93
|90
|Peru
|50
|51
|49
|49
|49
|Philippines
|32
|33
|28
|25
|22
|Poland
|23
|23
|21
|21
|24
|Portugal
|49
|49
|51
|52
|52
|Puerto Rico
|64
|64
|69
|76
|81
|Qatar
|56
|56
|57
|57
|57
|Romania
|46
|43
|43
|38
|33
|Russia
|11
|11
|12
|10
|10
|Rwanda
|140
|142
|137
|133
|132
|Samoa
|183
|183
|184
|183
|183
|San Marino
|175
|176
|179
|180
|182
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|187
|187
|186
|185
|185
|Saudi Arabia
|19
|19
|20
|18
|17
|Senegal
|103
|103
|100
|98
|99
|Serbia
|84
|82
|81
|79
|75
|Seychelles
|179
|179
|177
|176
|175
|Sierra Leone
|157
|159
|160
|159
|158
|Singapore
|39
|40
|41
|37
|40
|Slovak Republic
|61
|61
|62
|63
|65
|Slovenia
|85
|85
|87
|86
|84
|Solomon Islands
|173
|173
|172
|173
|173
|Somalia
|153
|154
|154
|154
|154
|South Africa
|42
|42
|42
|39
|39
|South Sudan
|156
|156
|157
|158
|160
|Spain
|14
|14
|15
|15
|13
|Sri Lanka
|66
|66
|63
|65
|67
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|181
|181
|181
|181
|181
|St. Lucia
|171
|171
|171
|172
|174
|St. Vincet and the Grenadines
|184
|184
|183
|184
|184
|Sudan
|97
|99
|104
|106
|102
|Suriname
|164
|163
|163
|165
|165
|Sweden
|24
|24
|25
|26
|30
|Switzerland
|18
|18
|19
|19
|23
|Taiwan Province of China
|21
|20
|22
|23
|26
|Tajikistan
|146
|146
|146
|146
|142
|Tanzania
|73
|75
|72
|70
|69
|Thailand
|25
|25
|26
|22
|21
|Timor-Leste
|174
|174
|176
|174
|172
|Togo
|151
|151
|151
|151
|151
|Tonga
|186
|186
|187
|186
|186
|Trinidad and Tobago
|107
|107
|110
|117
|122
|Tunisia
|90
|93
|97
|101
|105
|Turkey
|20
|22
|18
|20
|20
|Turkmenistan
|86
|86
|80
|83
|86
|Tuvalu
|193
|193
|193
|193
|193
|Uganda
|93
|92
|91
|88
|87
|Ukraine
|58
|58
|56
|53
|50
|United Arab Emirates
|35
|36
|39
|33
|32
|United Kingdom
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|United States
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Uruguay
|83
|83
|84
|87
|92
|Uzbekistan
|78
|78
|74
|78
|78
|Vanuatu
|182
|182
|182
|182
|180
|Vietnam
|37
|38
|29
|24
|19
|West Bank and Gaza
|122
|125
|126
|124
|115
|Yemen
|109
|116
|127
|107
|100
|Zambia
|112
|114
|119
|119
|120
|Zimbabwe
|129
|148
|148
|142
|133
How COVID-19 has impacted the GDP of the economies around the world?
1- It has created a government debt build-up.
2- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected demand.
3- It has also affected the supply side, hitting investment and reducing productivity as a result of measures to contain the deadly virus.
4- Due to COVID-19 pandemic, huge trends have been fast-forwarded, especially in the areas of digitalisation and remote working.
