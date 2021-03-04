‘Chabahar Day’: All you need to know

Important Days and Dates in March 2021'Chabahar Day': India commemorated 'Chabahar Day' on 4 March on the sidelines of the Second edition of International Maritime Summit-2021. It was held from 2 March to 4 March as per the MEA.

In the virtual event ministries from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan participated.

The Ministerial level opening session was addressed by the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. The meeting was chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers also delivered the keynote address. Secretary (Ports, Shipping, and Waterways), Sanjeev Ranjan delivered welcome remarks.

It was followed by two webinar sessions namely the ‘Boosting Business through Trade Promotion and Regional Connectivity’ and ‘Development of Port Infrastructure: Unleashing Opportunities’.

The ministers focussed on the increasing need for closer cooperation in the creation of an integrated multi-modal transport system to enhance regional connectivity. Also, Dr. S Jaishankar recounted the historic visit of PM to Iran in 2016 which paved the way for the Trilateral Agreement between India, Iran & Afghanistan.

Mansukh Mandaviya stressed enhancing the regional connectivity, the significance of activation of INSTC along with the proposal to hold the next INSTC Coordination Council Meeting in DVC format.

In the Summit, Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, additional secretary of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that about 1.90 lakh delegates registered for the summit,16 international ministers from 11 nations joined for different sessions. Even for different sessions, a total of six union ministers, chief ministers of three states, and two state ministers also joined us.

A total of 55 CEOs, which included 31 international CEOs and 24 Indian CEOs joined during the CEO’s forum. A total of 110 exhibitors joined during the summit, in 18 pavilions and 107 booths, which led to 5,540 B2B meetings. A total of more than 64,000 visitors were recorded during the three days of the summit.

In the concluding remark, Mansukh Mandaviya said that "Maritime India Summit-2021 will empower and strengthen Maritime India Vision-2030 which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the inauguration of the summit. Due to MIS-2021, the expectations and the aspirations of the world towards India has increased. We have to keep marching towards achieving our goal. MoU signed during the summit should borne successful outcome with our dedicated and focused efforts." He ended with optimism and said, “AatmNirbhar Maritime Sector would be the foundation of the New India and AatmNirabhar India."

Key Facts are:

- In December 2020, the first trilateral working group meeting on the joint use of Chabahar port was virtually conducted by India, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

- All three sides, during the meeting discussed the joint use of the port for trade, transit, and enhanced regional connectivity.

- During the COVID-19 pandemic, all three nations noted the significant role of the port in delivering humanitarian assistance.

- On the sidelines of the International Maritime Summit scheduled to be hosted by India in 2021, India had proposed to hold Chabahar Day. Both nations Iran and Uzbekistan had welcomed the proposal.

About Chabahar port

Chabahar is a seaport in south-eastern Iran in the north of the Oman Sea.

It is the only oceanic port of Iran.

Currently, it consists of two-port complexes namely the Shahid Kalantari port and Shahid Beheshti port. Shahid Kalantari port is a traffic port. The vision of developing Shahid Beheshti port is to transform it into a multimodal and fourth-generation port.

It is the entrance gate to the International North-South Corridor and eastern development route of the country.

It has more than 300 km marine border.

Minimum transit distances to Afghanistan, Pakistan & middle Asia & most economical ports in commercial trade for these countries.

It plays an important role in the international North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

So, we can say that the Maritime India Summit-2021 concludes on 4 March with ‘Chabahar Day’. No doubt the three-day maritime conference was one of the biggest virtual maritime summits of the world.

Source: pib

