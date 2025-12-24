KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which City Is Called the City of Rivers in India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 24, 2025, 11:08 IST

Kolkata is called the City of Rivers in India due to its location on the Hooghly River and its historic dependence on the Ganga river system. Keep reading for more details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

City of Rivers in India: Kolkata is called the City of Rivers in India because it is located along the Hooghly River, a major distributary of the Ganga, and is historically connected with several rivers and canals that supported trade, transport, culture, and urban growth.

Why Is Kolkata Called the City of Rivers?

Kolkata developed as a major settlement due to its strategic location on the Hooghly River. The river provided inland navigation, access to the sea, fertile land, and trade routes. Several canals and tributaries linked the city to surrounding river systems, strengthening its identity as a river-based city.

Location of Kolkata

Kolkata is located in eastern India in the state of West Bengal. It lies on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River, about 80 kilometres from the Bay of Bengal.

city of rivers

Role of the Hooghly River

The Hooghly River is the lifeline of Kolkata. It supports river transport, port activities, drinking water supply, fisheries, and cultural practices. The river enabled the growth of Kolkata Port, one of India’s oldest operating ports.

Importance of Rivers in Kolkata’s Development

Rivers shaped Kolkata’s economy by enabling trade, shipbuilding, jute industry, and colonial commerce. The river system also influenced settlement patterns, urban planning, and cultural traditions along the ghats.

Cultural and Religious Significance

The riverbanks of Kolkata host ghats, temples, festivals and rituals. The Hooghly plays an important role in daily life, religious ceremonies, and major events such as festivals and riverfront celebrations.

rivers in india

Interesting Facts About Kolkata

Part of the Ganga River System

The Hooghly River is a distributary of the Ganga, making Kolkata an integral part of one of the world’s largest river systems. This connection ensured continuous water flow and economic activity.

Home to One of India’s Oldest Ports

Kolkata Port developed along the Hooghly River and became a major maritime hub during British rule. It remains vital for trade in eastern and northeastern India.

Network of Canals and Waterways

Kolkata historically had several canals linking the Hooghly with nearby rivers and wetlands. These waterways supported transport, drainage, and commerce in the early development of the city.

River-Based Economy

Industries such as jute processing, shipping, fisheries, and river transport grew because of the city’s proximity to rivers. This river-based economy sustained Kolkata for centuries.

Influence on Culture and Lifestyle

The rivers shaped Kolkata’s lifestyle, with river ghats serving as centres of social life, religious activities and cultural expression. The riverfront remains an important public space.

Read more: Which City Is Called the Gateway of South India?

Kolkata is called the City of Rivers in India because of its close relationship with the Hooghly River and the wider Ganga river system. Keep reading for more such topics.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News