Which City Is Called the City of Rivers in India?

City of Rivers in India: Kolkata is called the City of Rivers in India because it is located along the Hooghly River, a major distributary of the Ganga, and is historically connected with several rivers and canals that supported trade, transport, culture, and urban growth. Why Is Kolkata Called the City of Rivers? Kolkata developed as a major settlement due to its strategic location on the Hooghly River. The river provided inland navigation, access to the sea, fertile land, and trade routes. Several canals and tributaries linked the city to surrounding river systems, strengthening its identity as a river-based city. Location of Kolkata Kolkata is located in eastern India in the state of West Bengal. It lies on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River, about 80 kilometres from the Bay of Bengal. Role of the Hooghly River

The Hooghly River is the lifeline of Kolkata. It supports river transport, port activities, drinking water supply, fisheries, and cultural practices. The river enabled the growth of Kolkata Port, one of India’s oldest operating ports. Importance of Rivers in Kolkata’s Development Rivers shaped Kolkata’s economy by enabling trade, shipbuilding, jute industry, and colonial commerce. The river system also influenced settlement patterns, urban planning, and cultural traditions along the ghats. Cultural and Religious Significance The riverbanks of Kolkata host ghats, temples, festivals and rituals. The Hooghly plays an important role in daily life, religious ceremonies, and major events such as festivals and riverfront celebrations. Interesting Facts About Kolkata Part of the Ganga River System The Hooghly River is a distributary of the Ganga, making Kolkata an integral part of one of the world’s largest river systems. This connection ensured continuous water flow and economic activity.

Home to One of India’s Oldest Ports Kolkata Port developed along the Hooghly River and became a major maritime hub during British rule. It remains vital for trade in eastern and northeastern India. Network of Canals and Waterways Kolkata historically had several canals linking the Hooghly with nearby rivers and wetlands. These waterways supported transport, drainage, and commerce in the early development of the city. River-Based Economy Industries such as jute processing, shipping, fisheries, and river transport grew because of the city’s proximity to rivers. This river-based economy sustained Kolkata for centuries. Influence on Culture and Lifestyle The rivers shaped Kolkata’s lifestyle, with river ghats serving as centres of social life, religious activities and cultural expression. The riverfront remains an important public space.