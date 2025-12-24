Which City Is Called the City of Rivers in India?

City of Rivers in India: Kolkata is called the City of Rivers in India because it is located along the Hooghly River, a major distributary of the Ganga, and is historically connected with several rivers and canals that supported trade, transport, culture, and urban growth.
Why Is Kolkata Called the City of Rivers?
Kolkata developed as a major settlement due to its strategic location on the Hooghly River. The river provided inland navigation, access to the sea, fertile land, and trade routes. Several canals and tributaries linked the city to surrounding river systems, strengthening its identity as a river-based city.
Location of Kolkata
Kolkata is located in eastern India in the state of West Bengal. It lies on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River, about 80 kilometres from the Bay of Bengal.
Role of the Hooghly River
The Hooghly River is the lifeline of Kolkata. It supports river transport, port activities, drinking water supply, fisheries, and cultural practices. The river enabled the growth of Kolkata Port, one of India’s oldest operating ports.
Importance of Rivers in Kolkata’s Development
Rivers shaped Kolkata’s economy by enabling trade, shipbuilding, jute industry, and colonial commerce. The river system also influenced settlement patterns, urban planning, and cultural traditions along the ghats.
Cultural and Religious Significance
The riverbanks of Kolkata host ghats, temples, festivals and rituals. The Hooghly plays an important role in daily life, religious ceremonies, and major events such as festivals and riverfront celebrations.
Interesting Facts About Kolkata
Part of the Ganga River System
The Hooghly River is a distributary of the Ganga, making Kolkata an integral part of one of the world’s largest river systems. This connection ensured continuous water flow and economic activity.
Home to One of India’s Oldest Ports
Kolkata Port developed along the Hooghly River and became a major maritime hub during British rule. It remains vital for trade in eastern and northeastern India.
Network of Canals and Waterways
Kolkata historically had several canals linking the Hooghly with nearby rivers and wetlands. These waterways supported transport, drainage, and commerce in the early development of the city.
River-Based Economy
Industries such as jute processing, shipping, fisheries, and river transport grew because of the city’s proximity to rivers. This river-based economy sustained Kolkata for centuries.
Influence on Culture and Lifestyle
The rivers shaped Kolkata’s lifestyle, with river ghats serving as centres of social life, religious activities and cultural expression. The riverfront remains an important public space.
Kolkata is called the City of Rivers in India because of its close relationship with the Hooghly River and the wider Ganga river system. Keep reading for more such topics.
