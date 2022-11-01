Consider Yourself Smarter Than The Rest If You Can Solve These Math Riddles On Percentages.

What can be said about math riddles?

Everyone in the world has a love-hate relationship with them. You can hate math, but you have to accept that it is vital in our day-to-day lives. The world cannot function without maths.

Even in ancient times, although complex algorithms and formulas were non-existent then, math existed in some form or the other. We have only developed so much, in terms of science and technology, because of arithmetics.

So, here we are with another set of math riddles, and this time, they are based on percentages. You can solve these either as a way to pass time, prepare for exams, or to sharpen your skills.

Let’s begin.

Consider Yourself Smarter Than The Rest If You Can Solve These Math Riddle On Percentages.

There are 3 riddles for you.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Riddle Credit: Math-Only-Math

If you want this to be more challenging and effective, set a timer to let’s say 10 seconds and try to solve each riddle in the given time or less, and without cheating.

Another thing, do try NOT to use calculators or the internet to solve these math problems.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now. Still, we are going to reveal the answers so you can cross-check your answers.

Math Riddle #1

Percentage of matches lost by the team = 25 %

So, the percentage of matches won by team = (100 - 25) % = 75 %

Let the number of matches played be x.

Then 75 % of x = 15

=> 75/100 × x = 15

=> x = (15 × 100)/75 %

=> x = (1500)/75 %

=> x = 20 %

Hence, the total number of matches played by the team is 20.

Math Riddle #2

This is an easy one.

Calculating the percentage of the plot allowed for construction

(4500/6000 × 100) % = 75 %.

Now, calculating the percentage of the plot left without construction = (100 - 75)%

Hence, the percentage of the plot that is to be left without construction is 25%.

Math Riddle #3

Calculating the percentage scored by the student in Mathematics = 60/90 × 100 %

=> 0.6666 x 100 %

=> 66 %

Hence, the student scored 66% in Mathematics.

We hope that you had fun with this math riddle.

