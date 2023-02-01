Solve sudoku online to test your intelligence and brain power. Sudoku is one of the world’s most brain-challenging number games that is a logic-based, combinational number placement puzzle. The classic Sudoku puzzles consist of a 9x9 grid with some numbers 1 to 9 pre-filled. You have to fill the empty squares with digits so that each row, each column, and each of the nine 3x3 sub-grids contains all of the numbers 1 to 9.

Our daily Sudoku on Jagran Josh is a free online game that will enhance your logical thinking, increase your brain power, and also help you relieve stress. Enjoy exciting web sudoku puzzles online on Jagran Josh every day. Pick up a pencil, paper, and eraser to get started.

Today’s Sudoku Puzzle Online, 1 February 2023

What is Sudoku?

Sudoku is a popular logic-based, combinational number puzzle that requires logic and reasoning. The puzzle is spread on a 9x9 grid which consists of 3x3 sub-grids. The puzzle comes with a few numbers pre-filled depending on the difficulty level which ranges from easy, moderate, difficulty, and extremely difficult. The easier the level of a Sudoku puzzle, the more numbers will be pre-filled across the squares on the 9x9 grids As the level of difficulty increases, the number of empty squares.

Today’s Sudoku Puzzle Online, 31 January 2023 with Answers

Tips and Tricks to Solve Sudoku

Sudoku Solver: Here is a step-by-step guide for solving sudoku for beginners. These 10 Sudoku tips will make you a pro at solving easy, medium, and hard Sudoku puzzles.

Start by scanning rows and columns. Some of the squares across rows and columns will be pre-filled. You can start with the row or column that consists of more numbers already filled. For example, rows with almost 5 or 9 numbers or a 3x3 grid with 6 out 9 numbers pre-filled are a good place to start.

Today’s Sudoku Puzzle Online, 1 February 2023 with Answers

Come tomorrow to check out another exciting Sudoku puzzle on Jagran Josh.

