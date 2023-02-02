Daily Sudoku Puzzle Online With Answers, 2 February 2023

One of the world’s most challenging number games called Sudoku is a logic-based, combinational number placement puzzle that can train your mind, and enhance your brain power and intelligence level. In a classic Sudoku online puzzle, there is a 9x9 grid with a few pre-filled numbers ranging from 1 to 9. The Sudoku game challenges you to fill the empty squares in such a manner that each row, column, and 3x3 sub-grid contain all the digits from 1 to 9.

Enjoy the free online Web Sudoku on Jagran Josh. In our Daily Sudoku, there is a fresh puzzle every day. Try the Sudoku puzzle to enhance your logical thinking, increase your brain power, and also help you relieve stress. Pick up a pencil, paper, and eraser to get started.

Daily Sudoku Puzzle Online, 2 February 2023

What is Sudoku?

Sudoku is a popular logic-based, combinational number puzzle that requires logic and reasoning. The puzzle is spread on a 9x9 grid which consists of 3x3 sub-grids. The puzzle comes with a few numbers pre-filled in some squares depending on the difficulty level which ranges from easy, moderate, difficulty, and extremely difficult. The easier the level of a Sudoku puzzle, the more numbers will be pre-filled across the squares on the 9x9 grids As the level of difficulty increases, the number of empty squares.

Daily Sudoku Puzzle Online, 31 January 2023 with Answers

Daily Sudoku Puzzle Online, 1 February 2023 with Answers

Tips and Tricks to Solve Sudoku

First: Start by scanning rows and columns. Look at the rows or columns or 3x3 sub-grids with most numbers pre-filled. For example, rows with almost more than 5 or a maximum of 9 numbers or a 3x3 grid with 5 out of v9 numbers pre-filled are a good place to start.

Daily Sudoku Puzzle Online, 2 February 2023 with Answers

Come tomorrow to check out another exciting Sudoku puzzle on Jagran Josh.

Check out more tips and tricks to solve Sudoku puzzles

Math Riddles With Answers: Only Mathematics Genius Can Solve This Puzzle in 20 Seconds

Picture Puzzles: Mind Twisting Challenge! Can You Spot Monalisa Within 11 Seconds?