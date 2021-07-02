What is the difference between De Facto and De Jure?

What is De Facto:

De Facto describes practices that exist in reality in the rule of any Government or Law. Even though they are not officially recognized by laws, they are existent. De facto standards are standards in actuality. These are adopted widely by an industry and its customers. They are also called as market-driven. These can become De Jure once approved.

What is De Jure:

De Jure describes practices that are legally recognized by the state. It is regardless of the practice existing in reality or not.

De jure standards are standards according to law. These are basically endorsed by a formal standards organization.

The organization ratifies each standard through its official procedures and approves it.

Take a look at the countries in EU with high and low De Facto and De Jure globalization:

Differences between De Facto and De Jure

Know the difference between the de facto and de jure below:

De Facto De Jure Factual recognition is known as De Facto Legal Recognition is called as De Jure Membership to the United Nations is impossible once there is de facto recognition by the majority of states. Any state can get United Nations membership if majority of nations provide de jure recognition to them. The State which has received De facto recognition would be having two rival governments The State that has received De Jure recognition has only one government The recognition that is conferred by De Facto is based on a factual situation and is not a process of law De Jure is a recognition is given after following due procedure of law Diplomatic representatives are generally not sent to other states and neither are received in ones state in De Facto conditions Diplomatic representatives can be exchanged in De Jure conditions State Succession rules are not applicable in De Facto recognition. This means the state cannot annex other states and impose succession laws in case its own recognition is De Facto Under De Jure conditions the rules of state succession are applicable and implemented in case of such a condition De Facto Government is in no position to recover a state asset or public debt A De Jure government has the position and power to recover state assets or public debt For example: Learning Licence is De Facto in nature Eg: Permanent licence is a De Jure recognition De Facto recognition can be withdrawn at any time De Jure recognition cannot be withdrawn at any stage

