How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone?

With smartphones supporting dual-SIM, users often want to set up dual WhatsApp accounts on the same device, but the instant messaging app doesn't allow this facility.

While many Android users use app cloning features or third-party apps to use Dual WhatsApp on their devices, no such features are available for iPhone users.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone?

In order to use two WhatsApp accounts on your iPhone, follow the below steps:

1- Open App Store.

2- Search for WhatsApp Business.

3- Install the app on your iPhone.

4- Once installed, open it and tap on Agree and Continue option.

5- Now tap on the second option to set up a new WhatsApp Business account with a different number.

6- Enter the number that you want to use.

7- You'll now receive an OTP for verification.

8- Enter OTP, name and select not a business option.

9- Click on done.

10- A dual WhatsApp account has now been set up.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts in one android phone?

The android users can follow the below steps to set up WhatsApp accounts on their smartphones:

1- Go to settings.

2- Tap on Parallel Apps, App Clone or App twin features. The name of the feature varies from one smartphone to another.

3- You'll now see a list of apps with a toggle against them.

4- Turn on the toggle against WhatsApp.

5- Head back to the home screen and open the WhatsApp having a marking on it.

6- Tap on Agree and Continue.

7- Enter the second phone number and tap on Next.

8- You'll now receive an OTP for verification.

8- Enter OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your dual WhatsApp account.

How to set up a WhatsApp Business account on an android phone?

To set up a WhatsApp Business account on android devices, follow the below steps:

1- Go to Google Play store.

2- Search for WhatsApp Business.

3- Install the app on your android phone.

4- Once installed, open it and tap on Agree and Continue option.

5- Now tap on the second option to set up a new WhatsApp Business account with a different number.

6- Enter the number that you want to use.

7- You'll now receive an OTP for verification.

8- Enter OTP, name and select not a business option.

9- Click on done.

10- A dual WhatsApp account has now been set up.

About WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business is the sibling app of WhatsApp. It has a few more features than WhatsApp, thereby making it more suitable for business owners. To help businesses engage more customers, the platform offers greeting messages and catalogue listing features.

