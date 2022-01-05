9 Upcoming WhatsApp Features in 2022

Upcoming WhatsApp Features 2022: From voice and video calling on the desktop to disappearing photos and videos, WhatsApp rolled out several updates and features last year. The messaging app is expected to maintain the streak by rolling out some of the new and exciting features this year. Let us take a look at the upcoming WhatsApp features in 2022.

1- Hide last seen from select contacts.

Up till now, WhatsApp allowed its users to hide last seen from their contacts but not from specific ones. With the rollout of the new feature, the messaging app will let you hide the last seen from select contacts, and the last seen of the other contacts will be visible to you.

2- New time limit for deleting sent messages.

At present, there is a time limit of 68 minutes and 16 seconds to delete a sent message but with the launch of the new feature, users will be able to delete sent messages from any time in the past.

3- Reaction to WhatsApp messages.

You will now be able to react to WhatsApp messages similar to that of other social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram. The feature dubbed as message reaction will allow users to react to a message using six emojis initially.

4- Community feature.

This feature will let users club up to 10 WhatsApp groups under one community, just like Discord. The announcement section will only be accessible to admins through which messages can be sent to all the groups in the community.

Just like other chats, the community chats will be end-to-end encrypted and will be different from pre-existing groups feature on the platform. It will have a squared icon with rounded edges.

5- Logout of WhatsApp instead of deleting your account.

The most awaited Logout feature on WhatsApp is likely to be rolled out this year, along with a multi-device feature. This will allow the users to log out of WhatsApp accounts from their devices just like other social networking apps.

6- Watch Instagram reels on WhatsApp.

In the coming months, WhatsApp users will be able to watch Instagram reels directly from the messaging platform. This integration is done keeping in view the popularity of the Instagram Reels.

7- Archive will be 'Read Later'.

WhatsApp has an Archive feature that lets you hide an individual or group chat from your chats list to better organize your conversations. The feature will be replaced with 'Read Later'.

Once the feature is rolled out, the users will be able to use it the same way the Archive option works. The feature will also have a vacation mode, customized settings, and a feature to unarchive multiple chats at once.

8- Create your own stickers on the messaging app.

While you can use stickers from the store on WhatsApp, the new feature will help you upload a picture of your choice and convert it into a sticker on WhatsApp. The customized tools which will be rolled out by WhatsApp can help make them funnier.

9- Buy insurance through WhatsApp.

After WhatsApp Payments, the messaging platform is all set to launch health insurance and micro-pension products in India through tie-ups with financial institutions. It will initially sell SBI General sachet-health insurance cover and HDFC Pension schemes through its platform.

