Dussehra 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status to share on Vijayadashami on October 5

Happy Dussehra 2022: India is celebrating Dussehra 2022 on October 5 symbolizing the victory of truth and light over the darkness. Dussehra or Vijayadashami is one of the most celebrated festivals of India which falls immediately after Navratri. The grand festival marks the victory of good over evil, in which Ravana, the king of Lanka is slayed by the King of Ayodhya, Lord Rama. Dussehra 2022 is known as having different names in various parts of India, however, the essence of the festival remains the same all over the country.

On this joyous festival, check Dussehra 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp status and share them with your family and friends to celebrate Vijayadashami on October 5.

Dussehra Wishes 2022: What is the significance of Dussehra festival in India?

Dussehra festival in India is being celebrated on October 5, 2022, all over the country. Vijayadashami is celebrated on the 10th day of Ashwin month of the Hindu Calendar. The name Dussehra originated from the Sanskrit words Dasha (ten) and Hara (defeat).

Dussehra 2022 is particularly significant in India as it was on this day when Lord Ram defeated Ravan (the 10-headed demon King) symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Dussehra or Vijayadashami in India also marks the beginning of the preparation for the Diwali festival which falls 20 days later of the festival.

Dussehra 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. This is the time for glorification and celebration…. Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you full of strength to always fight for the right thing in life.

2. May the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you.

3. On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

4. May Lord Rama shower you and your family with his blessings and may you always keep sharing love and happiness! Happy Vijaya Dashami to you all.

5. May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra 2022!

Dussehra 2022 Quotes

1. "Don't kill but conquer the Ravana in you." - Vikrmn

2. There is no denying that there are evils in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness. - Idowu Koyenikan

3. When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. - Mahatma Gandhi

4. “I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.” - Charles Dickens

5. “If you kill the Ravana in you, it's like killing the healthy cells along with cancer cells. Guru with Guitar. Happy Dussehra.” - Vikrmn

