Happy Dussehra 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems to share on Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2021: Dussehra festival is also known as Vijayadashami. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15 and for ages, it has been the festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra festival is a good time to wish family and friends happy and successful life. Choose from below some quotes, wishes, or messages to share with dear ones.

Happy Dussehra 2021: Quotes

1. "The fragrance of the flower is never borne against the breeze, but the fragrance of human virtues diffuses itself everywhere." - Ramayana

2. “Don’t kill, but conquer the Ravana in you.”- Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

3. “Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case, it’s bad for young people to believe it doesn’t.”- Barbara Cartland

4. “I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.”- Charles Dickens

5. "As birds are made to fly and rivers to run, so the soul to follow duty." - Ramayana

6. “If you kill the Ravana in you, it's like killing the healthy cells along with cancer cells. Guru with Guitar. Happy Dussehra.” - Vikrmn

7. “Ram-fication of Ravan-ous thoughts is what Dussehra all about.” - Vikrmn

8. “Shooting arrows at the multiple heads never kills the problem, one head replaces another, killing it will take just one focused shot at the heart of the problem.”- Shahenshah Hafeez Khan

9. “There is no denying that there is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.”- Idowu Koyenikan

10. “The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil.”- Walt Disney

Happy Dussehra 2021: Check your knowledge on the festival

Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Dussehra is a time for celebration, a time for victory of good over bad, a time to get inspired by the exemplary power of good. Wishing you a happy Dussehra!

2. May God Ram keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra!

3. May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and remove all the evils from your life. Happy Dussehra 2021!

4. Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful day. Happy Dussehra 2021!

5. Vijaya Dashami ka shubh avsar apke aur apke parivar ke jivan mein sukh, samradhi aur shanti bharde. Happy Dussehra!

6. May all the worries of your life burn along with the effigy of Ravna. Happy Dussehra!

7. May this Dussehra, light up for you. The hopes of happy times, and a year full of smiles! Wish you Happy Dussehra!

8. May your problems go up in the smoke with the Ravana. May you always stay happy and achieve everything in your life. Keep Smiling and enjoy the day! Wish you Happy Dussehra!

9. This Dussehra, may you and your family are showered with positivity, wealth and success. Have a warm Dussehra!

10. No matter how powerful evil may seem, it will one day crumble under its own weight. Wish you Happy Dussehra!

11. May Lord Rama's grace be with you and your family and may you always keep spreading love and happiness! Wishing a very happy Vijaya Dashami to you.

12. This Dussehra, May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganesha’s trunk; wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach; happiness as sweet and delicious as his ladoos and troubles as tiny as his mouse. Happy Dussehra!

13. Learn to praise, not to envy. Have a blessed Dussehra 2021!

14. Every day we see the sunrise that shows us that darkness will always be beaten by light - that is the power of good over evil. Wish you a Happy Dussehra!

15. Let’s start a great life by conquering our eternal 5 evils -Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahankar…Let us take the oath to give a dimension to our life on this auspicious festival. Wish you a Happy Dussehra!

16. May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra 2021!

17. May the celebrations never end for you.. May the special occasion of Dussehra bring along great opportunities for you to succeed in life.. Happy Dussehra!

18. This Dusshera, I wish you to develop all the qualities of Lord Rama. Happy Dusshera!

19. Let us offer prayers to Lord Ram to always bless us with strength to conquer our challenges and have the wisdom to take right decisions in life. Happy Dussehra!

20. May all the tensions you face in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be blessed with success and happiness ahead. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2021: WhatsApp and Facebook status

1. Happy Dussehra. The color, bliss and beauty of this festival spread love and joy among all.

2. Let’s celebrate the victory of forces of good over. Happy Dussehra.

3. May this Dussehra, light up for you. The hopes of happy times, dreams for a year full of smiles!

4. May Lord Ram shower all his blessings on you. Have a happy Dussehra!

5. I wish all the hurdles in your professional and personal life come to an end and there is positivity surrounding you. Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you.

6. Warm greetings on Dussehra to you. May this festival inspire all of us to have a prosperous and inspiring life.

7. The occasion of Dussehra always inspires us to stand for the right and do the right thing.

8. Today is the day to take inspiration, to promise to always do the right thing…. Happy Vijaya Dashami.

9. They live happier and longer who never support the wrong…. Cheers to goodness!!! Happy Dussehra!

10. Dussehra ka parv humein yaad dilate hai sach ka saath dene wale kabhi nahin harte.

Happy Dussehra 2021: Poems

1.

Today is the day when we burn all our sins,

And promise to begin all over again,

Flames come and take all the darkness away,

Light shines and makes it own way,

Because this is the festival where truth wins,

We make our way towards a bright future

And with our heads high and up chins,

Take a vow to do all this together,

As we burn the Ravana inside us

Which is kept like false heather!

Happy Dussehra!

by Namrata Bathija

2.

Dusshera is a Victory Day,

Victory of Lord Ram over Raven,

Victory of almighty God over devil,

Victory of good over evil,

Victory of dharm over adharm.

It is a victory of life over death.

A victory of hope over despair,

A victory of creation over destruction,

A victory of light over darkness,

A victory of knowledge over ignorance.

A victory of justice over injustice,

Victory of dignity over oppression,

Alas! This victory will remain incomplete,

Till all the Kabeels, Sabeels and Afzals are hanged.

by Dr. Yogesh Sharma

