Explained: Naftali Bennett ousts Netanyahu after 12 years- Changes expected 

Israel's New Prime Minister:

Naftali Bennett has been chosen as the new Prime Minister of Israel ousting Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years of 'Bibi Rule' in the country. The Knesset legislature observed a lot of political drama in the past weeks which finally came to an end when Bennett won by 60:59 in the 120 seat chamber on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He would be the Prime Minister for the next 2 years and 3 months after Netanyahu (the longest serving PM of Israel). Naftali has been extended a warm welcome by US President Joe Biden as well as PM Modi. Take a look at the tweets below.

Thank you Mr. President! I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RNYPX4amGE — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 13, 2021

Thank you, Chancellor Merkel for your warm words. We will continue to strengthen the special relations between Israel and Germany. 🇮🇱🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/itmHz0SFyA — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 14, 2021

Naftali Bennett: About

The 49 year old millionaire techie is the son of American parents who were immigrants. He is a Jew by religion and is married to Gilat Bennett. They have four children. To know all details about Naftali Bennett click here.

He also is the leader of Yamina Party and is now supported by Yair Lapid.

What drove Bennett to politics?

As per Naftali Bennett, the Israel war with Lebanese militant group, Hezebollah, led him to join politics. One can easily watch his video posted on Youtube with a very serious message regarding the same war and the lives lost due to it. He has a far right political view.

Bennett said during his address at the Knesset that the country has been thrown into a maelstrom of hatred and in fighting after four inconclusive elections in 2 years. He promised a coalition with representatives of all Israel.

He said, " The time has come for different leaders, from all parts of the population, to stop, to stop this madness". This was his response to the angry shouts of "liar" and "criminal" from right-wing opponents in the Knesset.

Related| Jews vs Arabs in Israel: Why did the two communities rise up against each other?



Will Netanyahu go to Jail?

Naftali Bennett has replaced Netanyahu after 12 years. During this time there have been many corruption charges levied against Netanyahu who is also facing a trial which he dismisses as a conspiracy. He had always been tough on Iran and also struck various normalisation deals with Arab nations last year.

Now that he has been ousted from the post of PM, he would be more than ever exposed to the woes of legal system. Now he would be unable to change the laws of the Parliament as he is no longer the PM, therefore be low on immunity against any charge.

Bennett's Political Views and Changes expected in Israel:

Bennett is an ardent supporter of Jews. He has always been in opposition to Plaestinian independence and strongly supports Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. He does not see it as a hurdle in peace. He once said that the West Bank is not even an occupation of Israel because there was no Jewish state there in the first place.

India has been a supporter of peace and even this time urged both Palestine and Israel to bow out of the war-like condition and maintain peace. Naftali is expected to have a peaceful relationship with India as it is Israel's second largest arm importer after Russia and has been in peace with the country since its beginnings during the time of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.

Bennett however, will have to begin with healing the divisions created in the Israeli society during the reign of Netanyahu. It would include resolving the differences between Jews and Arabs along with ultra Orthodox and secular Israelis.

He said, "The government will work for all the Israeli public — religious, secular, ultra-Orthodox, Arab — without exception, as one. "

Also Read| Israel: History, creation, conflicts and other important facts - All about it here

