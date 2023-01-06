Explainer: What Is The Green Hydrogen Mission?

The Green Hydrogen Mission is a policy initiative aimed at promoting the production and use of green hydrogen. The goal of the mission is to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen technologies and to establish India as a global leader in the production and use of green hydrogen.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission has been authorized by the Union Cabinet, which is presided over by PM Narendra Modi. A total of Rs. 19,744 crores will be spent on the Mission's initial outlay. The mission includes a number of initiatives and targets, including the development of a National Hydrogen Energy Roadmap, the establishment of a green hydrogen supply chain, and the deployment of green hydrogen production and uses projects.

The mission is being implemented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in India and is part of the government's larger plan to increase the use of renewable energy in the country.

Green Hydrogen Mission Objectives

Below are the objectives of the Green Hydrogen objectives that are to be achieved by 2030:

Constructing a green hydrogen manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of at least 5 MMT (million metric tonnes) and an additional 125 GW (GigaWatt) of renewable energy in the country.

Creating employment for more than 6 lakhs.

Reducing the imports of fossil fuel of more than Rs. 1 trillion cumulatively.

Reducing annual greenhouse gas emissions by around 50 MMT.

What is Green Hydrogen?

Green hydrogen is a type of hydrogen that is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power. Green hydrogen can be used as a clean and renewable energy source for a variety of applications, including transportation, electricity generation, and industrial processes. It has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in sectors where it is difficult to reduce emissions through other means.

Considering global climate change and the hazardous natural disasters ravaging the world, going sustainable has become a necessity. And one of the ways for sustainable development is green hydrogen as it is a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional hydrogen, which is often produced from fossil fuels and generates greenhouse gas emissions.

Is The Mission A Good Idea?

The transition to green hydrogen is important for several reasons.

First, it can help to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Second, it can provide a reliable source of clean energy for a variety of applications, including transportation, industrial processes, and electricity generation.

Finally, the production of green hydrogen has the potential to create new economic opportunities and stimulate the development of new technologies.

Overall, the green hydrogen mission is seen as a necessary step in the transition to a low-carbon economy and a more sustainable future.

To sum it up, the Green Hydrogen Mission is a great initiative toward sustainable development, ensuring energy security, cutting carbon emissions, and contributing to the overall economic growth of the country.

