This Seek and Find Puzzle Will Test Your Observation Skills to the Max: Can You Spot the Hidden Items?

Human beings are naturally wired to look for patterns, recognise differences, and spot abnormalities.

This cognitive ability has led to countless games, puzzles, and challenges that tap into our natural instinct to spot any differences.

Due to this ability, the famous seek-and-find puzzles have captured the interest of people all around the world.

One such intriguing challenge is emerging on the internet which is asking people to spot 12 different items in the image which are: a hat, a banana, a paintbrush, a bird, a carrot, a shoe, a glove, a flag, a toothbrush, a mushroom, a bicycle tyre and a pizza slice.

This engaging and visually stimulating activity will not only test your powers of observation but will also showcase the complexities of human perception.

The major challenge here is to find these items within 51 seconds. Can you take up this task and complete it within the allotted time?

This is your test to emerge as a true puzzle master.

Start the timer and begin the search.

Try: Seek and Find Puzzle: Test Your Eyesight and Find the Person Swimming with a Beanie

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Hidden Items in 51 Seconds!

Source: Pinterest

The above image shows a beautiful lawn scene where children are playing badminton and many other activities are taking place.

So, how is your search going on to find the items?

If you didn’t spot any items, go on, and give your full attention to the image. But remember to keep an eye on the timer as well.

Here are some tips that will help you:

Turn off distractions: Seek and find puzzles usually require your complete attention. So, for a few minutes keep your other devices silent and focus on this image.

Zoom in on the image: Another tip that will help you to find the items is to zoom in on different sections of the image and look for the objects that are hidden in plain sight.

Now, try to spot these items with this fresh perspective and you will definitely find them.

But, hurry up! The time is about to finish.

3... 2… and 1!

Oh no! 51 seconds are over.

Congratulations if you spotted the hidden items. Your hard work and dedication have paid off quite well.

If you didn’t spot them, it’s okay sometimes true puzzle masters can have difficulty in completing these challenges.

Below is the solution to this puzzle.

Find the Hidden Items- Solution

The solution is highlighted in the image below.

Source: Pinterest

Hope you enjoyed this seek-and-find puzzle. Keep an eye out for other challenges and give a task to your brain other than the monotonous routines.

Must Try: Test Your Visual Skills With This Challenging Seek and Find Puzzle: Can You Spot the Hidden Beach Shovel?